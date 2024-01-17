Ukrenergo warns of 5% electricity shortage amid cold snap: calls for saving

Electricity consumption in Ukraine is growing due to the cold snap. Ukrenergo warned of a deficit in the power system of about 5% during the day and called for economical electricity consumption, UNN reports.

Details

As noted, yesterday, January 16, the daily maximum consumption was recorded around 10:00. It was 0.9% lower than the daily maximum on January 15.

"As of 9:10 a.m. today, consumption is 4% higher than on Tuesday, January 16. The reason is a significant cold snap, from -3 °C on January 16 to -7 °C today, January 17. Ukrenergo's dispatch center warns that there will be a deficit of about 5% in the power system during the day, from 8:00 to 20:00," Ukrenergo said.

The emergence of a shortage of electricity in the power grid, as indicated, means that when electricity consumption is growing rapidly due to the cold snap, it is difficult for power plants to increase their production as quickly.

"Please use electricity sparingly!" - the company urged.

Reportedly, "currently, the electricity generated by power plants of all types is sufficient to ensure energy supply to consumers." But the resources of power plants are limited.

According to Ukrenergo, 10 settlements in Kirovohrad region have been without power for more than a day due to bad weather. Due to technical problems, consumers in Dnipropetrovs'k, Zaporizhzhya, Kirovohrad, and Sumy regions are without power. Due to hostilities and other reasons, 380 settlements remain without electricity. Due to shelling, there are new damages in the networks of regional power companies in Donetsk, Kirovograd, Kharkiv regions.

