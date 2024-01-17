ukenru
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Ukrenergo warns of 5% electricity shortage amid cold snap: calls for saving

Ukrenergo warns of 5% electricity shortage amid cold snap: calls for saving

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 51606 views

Due to the sharp cold snap, Ukraine has seen a sharp increase in electricity consumption, which has led to a 5% deficit in the power system. Ukrenergo calls on the population to use electricity sparingly in these conditions.

Electricity consumption in Ukraine is growing due to the cold snap. Ukrenergo warned of a deficit in the power system of about 5% during the day and called for economical electricity consumption, UNN reports.

Details

As noted, yesterday, January 16, the daily maximum consumption was recorded around 10:00. It was 0.9% lower than the daily maximum on January 15.

"As of 9:10 a.m. today, consumption is 4% higher than on Tuesday, January 16. The reason is a significant cold snap, from -3 °C on January 16 to -7 °C today, January 17. Ukrenergo's dispatch center warns that there will be a deficit of about 5% in the power system during the day, from 8:00 to 20:00," Ukrenergo said.

The emergence of a shortage of electricity in the power grid, as indicated, means that when electricity consumption is growing rapidly due to the cold snap, it is difficult for power plants to increase their production as quickly.

"Please use electricity sparingly!" - the company urged.

Reportedly, "currently, the electricity generated by power plants of all types is sufficient to ensure energy supply to consumers." But the resources of power plants are limited.

According to Ukrenergo, 10 settlements in Kirovohrad region have been without power for more than a day due to bad weather. Due to technical problems, consumers in Dnipropetrovs'k, Zaporizhzhya, Kirovohrad, and Sumy regions are without power. Due to hostilities and other reasons, 380 settlements remain without electricity. Due to shelling, there are new damages in the networks of regional power companies in Donetsk, Kirovograd, Kharkiv regions. 

Yasno: more than 70 thousand consumers systematically do not pay for electricity11.01.24, 21:32 • 33718 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Economy

