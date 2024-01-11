Yasno: more than 70 thousand consumers systematically do not pay for electricity

More than 70 thousand electricity consumers in Kyiv and Dnipropetrovska oblast are candidates for disconnection due to unpaid debts. Serhiy Kovalenko , CEO of Yasno, wrote about this on his Facebook page, UNN reports.

No, we will not disconnect everyone. We have clear criteria for the amount and age of debt. Currently, there are more than 70,000 such candidates for disconnection in Kyiv and Dnipropetrovska oblast, and their total debt is over UAH 600 million. - Kovalenko said.

Details

Kovalenko emphasized that YASNO will definitely not cut off the whole of Ukraine. The company works with private clients only in Kyiv and Dnipropetrovs'k region.

He reminded that the Cabinet of Ministers had authorized power generating companies to disconnect debtors. However, he noted that such measures would be applied selectively.

Believe me, we have cases where a person has several apartments and owes thousands of dollars on one of them, despite the war. I don't understand why pensioners can pay, but she can't. - says the company's director.

Kovalenko also added that the disconnections will not be made all at once and suddenly. The company notifies customers of their account status every month, and everyone knows whether they have a debt or not.

When we apply for a disconnection, the homeowner will receive a paper warning 10 days before the disconnection, and another 5 days before that, a notification from the DSO.

If you don't live in an apartment, check your readings, submit them correctly and on a monthly basis, and you won't have a debt. - explained the work of the mechanism director YASNO

Kovalenko added that the government has developed subsidies for those who find it difficult to pay. Now they can be issued under a simplified procedure. This is necessary to ensure that the money goes to the energy system. After all, attacks on infrastructure, especially in the eastern part of Ukraine, have not gone away, and power engineers need funds for repairs and large-scale restoration.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that electricity supplier Yasno plans to start cutting off electricity to debtors on January 29. It was noted that before that, people would receive notifications and warnings about electricity debts.