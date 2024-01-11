Yasno: more than 70 thousand consumers systematically do not pay for electricity

ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
06:35 PM • 19380 views

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 41202 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 32219 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 36547 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 112025 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 117075 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 149047 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142727 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179159 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172793 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 68054 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 78828 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 102063 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 68855 views
Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

March 2, 12:11 PM • 44730 views
Publications
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 41202 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 112025 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 289470 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 256279 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 241264 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

06:35 PM • 19728 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 102097 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 149065 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 109614 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 109439 views
Actual
Yasno: more than 70 thousand consumers systematically do not pay for electricity

Yasno: more than 70 thousand consumers systematically do not pay for electricity

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33719 views

Sergiy Kovalenko, CEO of Yasno, said that electricity will be selectively cut off to more than 70,000 debtors in Kyiv and Dnipropetrovs'k regions who owe more than UAH 600 million. The company sends advance notices of arrears and offers subsidies to those who find it difficult to pay.

More than 70 thousand electricity consumers in Kyiv and Dnipropetrovska oblast are candidates for disconnection due to unpaid debts. Serhiy Kovalenko , CEO of Yasno, wrote about this on his Facebook page, UNN reports.

No, we will not disconnect everyone. We have clear criteria for the amount and age of debt. Currently, there are more than 70,000 such candidates for disconnection in Kyiv and Dnipropetrovska oblast, and their total debt is over UAH 600 million.

- Kovalenko said.

Details

Kovalenko emphasized that YASNO will definitely not cut off the whole of Ukraine. The company works with private clients only in Kyiv and Dnipropetrovs'k region.

He reminded that the Cabinet of Ministers had authorized power generating companies to disconnect debtors. However, he noted that such measures would be applied selectively.

Believe me, we have cases where a person has several apartments and owes thousands of dollars on one of them, despite the war. I don't understand why pensioners can pay, but she can't. 

- says the company's director.

Kovalenko also added that the disconnections will not be made all at once and suddenly. The company notifies customers of their account status every month, and everyone knows whether they have a debt or not.

When we apply for a disconnection, the homeowner will receive a paper warning 10 days before the disconnection, and another 5 days before that, a notification from the DSO.

If you don't live in an apartment, check your readings, submit them correctly and on a monthly basis, and you won't have a debt.

  - explained the work of the mechanism director YASNO.  

Kovalenko added that the government has developed subsidies for those who find it difficult to pay. Now they can be issued under a simplified procedure. This is necessary to ensure that the money goes to the energy system. After all, attacks on infrastructure, especially in the eastern part of Ukraine, have not gone away, and power engineers need funds for repairs and large-scale restoration.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that electricity supplier Yasno plans to start cutting off electricity to debtors on January 29. It was noted that before that, people would receive notifications and warnings about electricity debts. 

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

Economy

Contact us about advertising