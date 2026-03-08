Ukrenergo: Power outages to continue in some regions on March 9

On Monday, March 9, scheduled power outages will be in effect in a number of regions of Ukraine. As reported by the national energy company "Ukrenergo", the restrictions will begin at 08:00 and last until the end of the day. In addition to household consumers, the measures will also affect the industrial sector, for which power limitation schedules are being introduced. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The main reasons for introducing consumption limits were the consequences of the latest Russian missile and drone attacks, which caused significant damage to energy infrastructure facilities. Experts note that the energy system remains vulnerable, so to balance the network, it is necessary to temporarily reduce the load in certain areas.

Russia has been massively attacking gas production facilities in Poltava region for the second day in a row

Energy workers warn that the situation in the system is dynamic and may change depending on the pace of restoration work. Consumers can find out the exact time and volume of outages at specific addresses on the official resources of their distribution system operators (oblenergos). The company also urges citizens to consume electricity sparingly during hours when power is available according to the schedule.

You can see the hourly outage schedules for each region on our website.