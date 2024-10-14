Ukrenergo: No plans to turn off the power in Ukraine tomorrow
NPC Ukrenergo reported that there are no plans to apply blackout schedules in Ukraine on October 15. Power engineers urged to use powerful electrical appliances from 10:00 to 16:00.
On Tuesday, October 15, there are no plans to use blackout schedules in Ukraine. This was stated by NPC Ukrenergo, UNN reports.
No consumption restrictions are planned for tomorrow, Tuesday
The power engineers also urged Ukrainians to use powerful electrical appliances during the daytime - from 10:00 to 16:00.
Deputy Energy Minister Mykola Kolisnyk assured that the predicted frosts will not be long, so no blackouts are expected.