Ukrenergo announces power restrictions for business on February 12: schedule and reasons

Tomorrow, February 12, power restrictions will be applied to industry and business, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.

According to the companies, the time of application of the restrictions:

- 07:00 - 11:00

- 15:00 - 21:00

Ukrenergo emphasized that no disconnections of household consumers are currently expected.

The reason for the temporary restrictions is the damage to energy facilities caused by Russian missile and drone attacks. Power engineers are working to get the equipment damaged by the enemy back into operation as soon as possible - the company summarized.

Emergency power outages applied in the morning have already been canceled - Ukrenergo