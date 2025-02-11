Emergency power outages applied in the morning have already been canceled - Ukrenergo

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 28196 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 69203 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 92992 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 111042 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 88494 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 121019 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101856 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113165 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116800 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 155859 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 100623 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 73522 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 43882 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 101214 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 69077 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 111042 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 121019 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 155860 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 146304 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 178541 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 69077 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 101214 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135104 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137007 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165144 views
Emergency power outages applied in the morning have already been canceled - Ukrenergo

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24253 views

The emergency power outages that were implemented in the morning have already been canceled. Ukrenergo emphasizes the need to continue to conserve electricity.

The emergency power outages applied in the morning have already been canceled, the need for economical consumption remains, the NPC "Ukrenergo" reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Due to the night and morning missile attacks on energy facilities - emergency power outages had to be applied in the morning. Now, after stabilizing the situation in the power system, the emergency power outages have been canceled. All de-energized consumers will be powered up shortly

- reported by Ukrenergo.

At the same time, as indicated, "electricity consumption continues to grow".

Today, February 11, as of 6:00 am, its level was 4% higher than at the same time the previous day. "The reason for such changes is the establishment of frosty weather throughout Ukraine and the traditional increase in consumption at the beginning of the work week", - explained in Ukrenergo.

It is reported that to balance the power system - today from 07:00 to 11:00 and from 15:00 to 21:00, power limitation schedules are applied for industry and business.

For household consumers, consumption restriction measures are not currently being applied. However, there is a need for very economical electricity consumption throughout the day. Please do not turn on several powerful electrical appliances at the same time. If possible - move the use of powerful equipment to the night hours

- noted in Ukrenergo.

And they emphasized: the situation in the power system may change.

Naftogaz: Russian attack caused damage to production facilities in Poltava region11.02.25, 09:29 • 30981 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
ukrenerhoUkrenergo

