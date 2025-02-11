Emergency power outages applied in the morning have already been canceled - Ukrenergo

The emergency power outages applied in the morning have already been canceled, the need for economical consumption remains, the NPC "Ukrenergo" reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Due to the night and morning missile attacks on energy facilities - emergency power outages had to be applied in the morning. Now, after stabilizing the situation in the power system, the emergency power outages have been canceled. All de-energized consumers will be powered up shortly - reported by Ukrenergo.

At the same time, as indicated, "electricity consumption continues to grow".

Today, February 11, as of 6:00 am, its level was 4% higher than at the same time the previous day. "The reason for such changes is the establishment of frosty weather throughout Ukraine and the traditional increase in consumption at the beginning of the work week", - explained in Ukrenergo.

It is reported that to balance the power system - today from 07:00 to 11:00 and from 15:00 to 21:00, power limitation schedules are applied for industry and business.

For household consumers, consumption restriction measures are not currently being applied. However, there is a need for very economical electricity consumption throughout the day. Please do not turn on several powerful electrical appliances at the same time. If possible - move the use of powerful equipment to the night hours - noted in Ukrenergo.

And they emphasized: the situation in the power system may change.

