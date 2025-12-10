Ukrenergo announced the application of outage schedules throughout Ukraine on December 11

The national energy company Ukrenergo announced that on Thursday, December 11, hourly shutdown schedules for the population and power limitation schedules for industrial consumers will once again be applied in all regions of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The reason for the introduction of these measures is the long-term consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities.

Ukrenergo urged citizens to be attentive, as the situation in the energy system may change, and the time and volume of shutdowns at a specific address should be found out on the official pages of local oblenergos. The company also appealed to consumers to use electricity sparingly when it becomes available according to the schedule.

