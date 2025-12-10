Ukrenergo announced the application of outage schedules throughout Ukraine on December 11

$42.180.11
49.090.07
ukenru
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 7390 views
"Odrex case" on the agenda: the Verkhovna Rada initiates a meeting of the relevant committee with the participation of the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
01:11 PM • 12665 views
Bring Kids Back UA spoke about the reintegration of children returned after being abducted by the Russian Federation.
12:48 PM • 14505 views
"We note that China is taking steps to intensify cooperation with Russia": Zelensky received a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service and gave instructions
12:17 PM • 18614 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo
11:35 AM • 15720 views
Trump's attacks force Europe to accelerate 'post-American' defense plans - Politico
11:00 AM • 13845 views
Defense of Pokrovsk continues, almost 13 square kilometers in the north of the city are controlled - "East" group
Exclusive
December 10, 09:54 AM • 23910 views
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
December 10, 08:28 AM • 17000 views
Children should not suffer for someone to profit from it: human rights activist supported Prosecutor General Kravchenko's initiative for a large-scale inspection of orphanages
December 9, 08:28 PM • 27492 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine does not have the strength to return Crimea, and the US and several other countries do not see the state in NATO
December 9, 08:14 PM • 42401 views
Ukraine is ready to hold elections, but there are two issues regarding this - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
0m/s
90%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Details of peace agreement for Ukraine become clearer - WPDecember 10, 07:35 AM • 24318 views
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroomVideoDecember 10, 07:53 AM • 23846 views
In Kyiv, after reports of Kadenyuk's son's death, police confirmed: a man's body with stab wounds was foundPhotoDecember 10, 08:37 AM • 14323 views
The most audacious operation of modern warfare: WSJ published new details of the SBU's "Web" operationPhotoDecember 10, 09:17 AM • 16870 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhoto10:30 AM • 9300 views
Publications
Restricting access to information on military criminal offenses: the Prosecutor General's Office provided clarification01:56 PM • 8162 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo12:17 PM • 18618 views
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
December 10, 09:54 AM • 23913 views
International Human Rights Day: the human rights situation in Ukraine and the worldDecember 10, 05:30 AM • 38892 views
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fishDecember 9, 03:34 PM • 72917 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andrius Kubilius
Keir Starmer
Gennadiy Trukhanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Great Britain
India
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects markets01:37 PM • 4314 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhoto12:35 PM • 5210 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideo12:19 PM • 5292 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhoto10:30 AM • 9310 views
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroomVideoDecember 10, 07:53 AM • 23852 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
ChatGPT
Heating

Ukrenergo announced the application of outage schedules throughout Ukraine on December 11

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

On December 11, hourly outage schedules for the population and power limitations for industrial consumers will be applied throughout Ukraine. The reason is the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities.

Ukrenergo announced the application of outage schedules throughout Ukraine on December 11

The national energy company Ukrenergo announced that on Thursday, December 11, hourly shutdown schedules for the population and power limitation schedules for industrial consumers will once again be applied in all regions of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The reason for the introduction of these measures is the long-term consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities.

Ukrenergo urged citizens to be attentive, as the situation in the energy system may change, and the time and volume of shutdowns at a specific address should be found out on the official pages of local oblenergos. The company also appealed to consumers to use electricity sparingly when it becomes available according to the schedule.

If Russia is ready for an energy truce, so are we - Zelenskyy09.12.25, 21:38 • 3738 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine