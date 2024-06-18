Ukrainians win second medal at the European Aquatics Championships in Belgrade

Ukrainians Ksenia Bailo and Marko Barsukov won a bronze medal at the 2024 European Aquatics Championships. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Ksenia Bailo and Marko Barsukov became bronze medalists in the mixed pairs synchronized jumping from the 10-meter tower with a score of 256.02 points, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that 17-year-old Marko Barsukov made his debut at the European Senior Championships and managed to climb to the podium. For 19-year-old Ksenia Bailo, this is her eighth medal at the continental championships.

The gold medals went to the duo from Spain, while the silver medal went to the representatives of Germany.

The competition will last until June 23.

Recall

Ukrainian athletes won silver medals in the mixed pairs team diving competition at the 2024 European Championships in Belgrade.