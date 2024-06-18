Ukrainians win second medal at the European Aquatics Championships in Belgrade

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive
01:12 PM • 7202 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 19601 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 159286 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 152522 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 163929 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 213355 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 247423 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153228 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371183 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183617 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 100570 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 144734 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 132735 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 39597 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 57788 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 7206 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 159288 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 133143 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 152524 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 145121 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 13462 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 14606 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 18583 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 19657 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 39871 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Ukrainians win second medal at the European Aquatics Championships in Belgrade

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20602 views

Ksenia Bailo and Marko Barsukov won a bronze medal in the mixed pairs synchronized diving from the 10-meter tower at the 2024 European Aquatics Championships in Belgrade.

Ukrainians win second medal at the European Aquatics Championships in Belgrade

Ukrainians Ksenia Bailo and Marko Barsukov won a bronze medal at the 2024 European Aquatics Championships. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Ksenia Bailo and Marko Barsukov became bronze medalists in the mixed pairs synchronized jumping from the 10-meter tower with a score of 256.02 points,

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that 17-year-old Marko Barsukov made his debut at the European Senior Championships and managed to climb to the podium. For 19-year-old Ksenia Bailo, this is her eighth medal at the continental championships.

The gold medals went to the duo from Spain, while the silver medal went to the representatives of Germany.

The competition will last until June 23.

Recall

Ukrainian athletes won silver medals in the mixed pairs team diving competition at the 2024 European Championships in Belgrade.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Sports
Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine
Belgrade
Spain
Germany
Ukraine
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11