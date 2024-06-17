Ukrainians win medals in diving competitions

Ukraine's national team has won awards at the 2024 European Diving Championships in Belgrade, UNN reports, citing the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine.

Ukrainian athletes became silver medalists in the mixed pairs diving team competition: Danylo Avanesov, Karina Glyzhina, Stanislav Oliferchyk and Anna Pysmenska with a score of 357.00 points.

According to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, this is the debut award for Danylo Avanesov and Karina Hlyzhina at the European Senior Championships. It is also noted that the team captain Anna Pysmenska took part in the 15th continental championship and won her eighth medal. Stanislav Oliferchyk climbed to the European podium after a 5-year break.

"The Spanish team won the gold medal (367.65), while the German team took the bronze medal (352.30).

