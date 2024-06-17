$41.340.03
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Ukraine's women's national team makes it to the European 3x3 basketball championship

Kyiv • UNN

 • 19382 views

Ukraine's women's 3x3 basketball team has won one of 12 tickets to the European Championships, defeating teams from Turkey, Estonia, Poland, and Slovakia in the qualifying tournament in Bratislava.

Ukraine's women's national team makes it to the European 3x3 basketball championship

Ukraine's women's 3x3 basketball team has won one of 12 tickets to the European Championships. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine.

Details

The winners of one of the 12 tickets to the continental championship were: Miriam Uro-Nile, Krystyna Filevych, Oksana Molova and Angelika Lyashko

- the department said. 

Ukrainian athletes won three victories in the group stage in Bratislava, beating teams from Turkey, Estonia and Poland, and in the decisive playoff match for the European Championships defeated Slovakia 21-13.

Ukrainian judoka Serhiy Nebotov wins bronze at the European Cup in Slovenia16.06.24, 00:46 • 22585 views

The Ministry of Youth added that this will be the second time in a row that the Ukrainian women's national team will play at the European 3x3 Basketball Championships and the seventh time in its history.

The tournament will take place from August 22 to 25 in Vienna

- the ministry summarized. 

Recall

Ukrainian athletes Taisiia Onofriychuk and Viktoriia Onopriienko won silver and bronze medals respectively at the Grand Prix of Rhythmic Gymnastics in the Czech city of Brno.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

