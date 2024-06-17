Ukraine's women's national team makes it to the European 3x3 basketball championship

Ukraine's women's 3x3 basketball team has won one of 12 tickets to the European Championships. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine.

The winners of one of the 12 tickets to the continental championship were: Miriam Uro-Nile, Krystyna Filevych, Oksana Molova and Angelika Lyashko - the department said.

Ukrainian athletes won three victories in the group stage in Bratislava, beating teams from Turkey, Estonia and Poland, and in the decisive playoff match for the European Championships defeated Slovakia 21-13.

The Ministry of Youth added that this will be the second time in a row that the Ukrainian women's national team will play at the European 3x3 Basketball Championships and the seventh time in its history.

The tournament will take place from August 22 to 25 in Vienna - the ministry summarized.

