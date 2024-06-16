Ukrainian judoka Serhiy Nebotov wins bronze at the European Cup in Slovenia

$41.340.03
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

Ukrainian judoka Serhiy Nebotov wins bronze at the European Cup in Slovenia

Serhiy Nebotov, a Ukrainian judoka, won a bronze medal in the 73 kg weight category at the European Cup in Podčetrtek, Slovenia, defeating Ibrahim Aliyev of Azerbaijan in the third place match.

Ukrainian judoka Serhiy Nebotov wins bronze at the European Cup in Slovenia

In Slovenia, a Ukrainian judoka won a bronze medal at the European Cup. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Ukrainian judoka Serhiy Nebotov won a bronze medal at the European Cup in Podčetrtek, Slovenia.

In the fight for third place in the 73 kg weight category, the Ukrainian defeated Azerbaijani representative Ibrahim Aliyev.

This year's Continental Cup brought together more than 300 athletes from around the world. Ukraine is represented by 27 judokas.

