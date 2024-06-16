Ukrainian judoka Serhiy Nebotov wins bronze at the European Cup in Slovenia

In Slovenia, a Ukrainian judoka won a bronze medal at the European Cup. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Ukrainian judoka Serhiy Nebotov won a bronze medal at the European Cup in Podčetrtek, Slovenia.

In the fight for third place in the 73 kg weight category, the Ukrainian defeated Azerbaijani representative Ibrahim Aliyev.

This year's Continental Cup brought together more than 300 athletes from around the world. Ukraine is represented by 27 judokas.

