Ukrainian judoka Serhiy Nebotov wins bronze at the European Cup in Slovenia
Kyiv • UNN
Serhiy Nebotov, a Ukrainian judoka, won a bronze medal in the 73 kg weight category at the European Cup in Podčetrtek, Slovenia, defeating Ibrahim Aliyev of Azerbaijan in the third place match.
In Slovenia, a Ukrainian judoka won a bronze medal at the European Cup. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
Ukrainian judoka Serhiy Nebotov won a bronze medal at the European Cup in Podčetrtek, Slovenia.
In the fight for third place in the 73 kg weight category, the Ukrainian defeated Azerbaijani representative Ibrahim Aliyev.
Add
This year's Continental Cup brought together more than 300 athletes from around the world. Ukraine is represented by 27 judokas.
Ukrainian judoka Daria Bilodid will miss the World Championships: what is known17.05.24, 13:41 • 15874 views