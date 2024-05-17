Ukrainian judoka Daria Bilodid will miss the World Championships: what is known

Ukrainian judoka, Olympic medalist Daria Bilodid will miss the World Championships in Abu Dhabi because she suffered a minor injury on the eve of her departure, the Ukrainian Judo Federation reported, UNN reports.

Details

At the World Championship we will see... the leaders of the Ukrainian national team, with the exception of Daria Bilodid, who was slightly injured on the eve of the team's departure, which is why it was decided not to risk it again - the federation said.

The 2024 World Judo Championships will be held in the capital of the United Arab Emirates from May 19 to 23. More than 670 athletes from 109 countries will take part in the world championship.

This competition will be the final one for the Olympic qualification, so it is the last opportunity for the athletes to jump on the train to Paris. Among its potential passengers are three Ukrainian judokas who are on the verge of the license zone.

We are talking about Mykhailo Svidrak (up to 81 kg), Anton Savytskyi (up to 100 kg) and Yevhen Balevskyi (over 100 kg), each of whom, under certain conditions, retains a chance to get a pass to Paris, but first of all, they need to show a good result in Abu Dhabi.

The composition of the national team of Ukraine for the 2024 World Cup

Women: Yelyzaveta Lytvynenko, Yulia Kurchenko (up to 78 kg).

Men: Artem Lesyuk (up to 60 kg), Bohdan Yadov, Mykyta Holoborodko (up to 66 kg), Mykhailo Svidrak (up to 81 kg), Anton Savytskyi (up to 100 kg), Yevhen Balevskyi (over 100 kg).

Darya Bilodid won gold at the European Judo Championships 2024