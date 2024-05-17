Ukrainian judoka Daria Bilodid will miss the World Championships: what is known

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

"This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach." Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must "find a way" to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM
Ukrainian judoka Daria Bilodid will miss the World Championships: what is known

Ukrainian judoka Daria Bilodid will miss the World Championships: what is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15826 views

Ukrainian judoka and Olympic champion Daria Bilodid will miss the 2024 World Judo Championships in Abu Dhabi due to a minor injury sustained on the eve of her departure.

Ukrainian judoka, Olympic medalist Daria Bilodid will miss the World Championships in Abu Dhabi because she suffered a minor injury on the eve of her departure, the Ukrainian Judo Federation reported, UNN reports.

Details

At the World Championship we will see... the leaders of the Ukrainian national team, with the exception of Daria Bilodid, who was slightly injured on the eve of the team's departure, which is why it was decided not to risk it again

- the federation said.

The 2024 World Judo Championships will be held in the capital of the United Arab Emirates from May 19 to 23. More than 670 athletes from 109 countries will take part in the world championship.

This competition will be the final one for the Olympic qualification, so it is the last opportunity for the athletes to jump on the train to Paris. Among its potential passengers are three Ukrainian judokas who are on the verge of the license zone.

We are talking about Mykhailo Svidrak (up to 81 kg), Anton Savytskyi (up to 100 kg) and Yevhen Balevskyi (over 100 kg), each of whom, under certain conditions, retains a chance to get a pass to Paris, but first of all, they need to show a good result in Abu Dhabi.

The composition of the national team of Ukraine for the 2024 World Cup

Women: Yelyzaveta Lytvynenko, Yulia Kurchenko (up to 78 kg).

Men: Artem Lesyuk (up to 60 kg), Bohdan Yadov, Mykyta Holoborodko (up to 66 kg), Mykhailo Svidrak (up to 81 kg), Anton Savytskyi (up to 100 kg), Yevhen Balevskyi (over 100 kg).

Darya Bilodid won gold at the European Judo Championships 202425.04.24, 21:20 • 22594 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SportsOlympics

