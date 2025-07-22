Ukrainians will be able to receive up to one million hryvnias in grants to open a kindergarten

Ukrainians will be able to receive a grant of up to UAH 1 million for opening private kindergartens within the framework of the government's expanded grant program "Vlasna Sprava" (Own Business), the Ministry of Economy reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

A grant of up to UAH 1 million is available for the creation or development of private kindergartens, nurseries, and child development centers. The government has expanded the microgrant program "Vlasna Sprava". The goal is to create more high-quality and safe places for preschool education so that parents can work, build a career, or develop a business. - reported the Ministry of Economy.

Within the program, as indicated, one can receive:

up to UAH 500,000 - with the creation of at least 2 jobs;

from UAH 500,000 to UAH 1 million - 4 jobs and 70/30 co-financing, where 70% are grant funds, 30% are the grantee's funds.

Grant funds can be spent on:

repair and furnishing of premises;

purchase of equipment (furniture, appliances, educational materials, toys);

marketing and advertising services;

transport for the needs of the institution;

launching a franchise;

rent of premises, equipment, land;

equipment leasing.

Applications can be submitted through the "Diia" portal along with a business plan. The program is administered by the State Employment Service.

