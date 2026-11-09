Ukrainians were warned about traffic restrictions at the border with Romania

The "Solotvyno" checkpoint on the border with Romania will temporarily operate with restrictions for vehicles entering the neighboring country on November 10. Pedestrians may also experience delays. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service on Monday, UNN writes.

Details

"On November 10, 2026, from 08:00 to 16:00, traffic for vehicles entering Romania will be temporarily restricted at the "Solotvyno–Sighetu Marmației" checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Romanian border," the SBGS reported.

According to the Romanian side, during this period, work will be carried out to replace the modular cabins used for border control.

Drivers are advised to adjust their routes in advance and use the neighboring "Bila Tserkva–Sighetu Marmației" checkpoint to cross the border.

"In addition, the processing of pedestrians may be slowed during the specified period," the statement said.

Travelers were urged to take the temporary restrictions into account when planning their trip in order to avoid unnecessary waiting at the border.

Ukraine, Moldova and Romania conducted a joint operation against cross-border crime