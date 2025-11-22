Ukrainians warned about power outages on November 23: how many queues will be without electricity

Tomorrow, most regions of Ukraine will implement power outage schedules. According to Ukrenergo, power will be cut for 1 to 2.5 queues throughout the day, UNN reports.

Tomorrow, November 23, consumption restriction measures will be applied in most regions of Ukraine. The reason for the restrictions is the consequences of massive Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The time and scope of the restrictions will be as follows:

• from 00:00 to 23:59 — with a volume of 1 to 2.5 queues;

• from 00:00 to 23:59 — for industrial consumers.

The company added that the time and scope of the restrictions may change.

Follow the information on the official pages of your regional power distribution companies. When electricity appears according to the schedule, please use it sparingly!