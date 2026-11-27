In the third quarter (July–September) of 2026, Ukrainians paid UAH 51 billion for housing and utility services. This was reported by the State Statistics Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

For comparison: in the second quarter of 2026, the amount paid was higher, at UAH 67.1 billion.

At the same time, despite the billions in payments, the population’s debt to utility companies remains high. As of the end of the third quarter, the debt for the main types of services amounted to:

for the supply of thermal energy and hot water — UAH 31.4 billion;

for the supply and distribution of natural gas — UAH 27.6 billion;

for electricity — UAH 16.6 billion.

In total, Ukrainians owed more than UAH 75.6 billion for these three areas. Compared with the end of the second quarter, the amount of debt decreased by UAH 4.6 billion.

We remind you

Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi stated that the government is preparing urgent measures to restore electricity, water and heat supplies following Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure.