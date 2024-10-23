Ukrainians spent UAH 93 billion on new cars this year: what are the bestsellers
Kyiv • UNN
According to Ukravtoprom, Ukrainians' spending on new passenger cars increased by 21% year-on-year. Five brands accounted for half of the amount, with Toyota leading the way with UAH 14 billion.
Details
According to Ukravtoprom, from January to September 2024, Ukrainians spent more than UAH 93 billion on new passenger cars. This is 21% more than last year.
Reportedly, about half of this amount was spent on cars of just five brands. Most of the money was paid for TOYOTA cars - almost UAH 14 billion.
Premium German brands BMW and Mercedes-Benz took second and third place in this rating. UAH 12.3 billion was spent on new BMWs and UAH 6.9 billion on Mercedes.
VOLKSWAGEN is in fourth place with UAH 6.6 billion. RENAULT rounds out the top five, with dealers earning over UAH 4.7 billion.
