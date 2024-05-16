Where people choose Tesla and other electric cars: bestsellers by region

The leading regions in terms of electric vehicle registrations in April and bestsellers were named by the Ukravtoprom association, UNN reports.

Details

According to Ukravtoprom, in April, more than 4.2 thousand electric vehicles (BEVs) joined the Ukrainian car fleet. The highest rates of registrations of these cars were demonstrated by:

Lviv region - 595 units (93% used); Kyiv city - 514 units (65% used); Dnipro region - 337 units (76% used); Kyiv region - 292 units (72% used); Vinnytsia region - 251 units (88% used).

In terms of new cars, the most popular electric vehicle in all these markets was the VOLKSWAGEN ID.4.

In the segment of used cars imported from abroad:

NISSAN Leaf - in Lviv and Vinnytsia regions;

TESLA Model Y - in Dnipro and Kyiv regions;

TESLA Model 3 in Kyiv.

