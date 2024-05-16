ukenru
Where people choose Tesla and other electric cars: bestsellers by region

Where people choose Tesla and other electric cars: bestsellers by region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30029 views

In April, more than 4,200 electric vehicles were registered in Ukraine, with Lviv region leading the way with 595 units, followed by Kyiv, Dnipropetrovska oblast, Kyiv region, and Vinnytsia region. The most popular new electric car was the Volkswagen ID.4, while the most popular used imported models were the Nissan Leaf, Tesla Model Y, and Tesla Model 3.

The leading regions in terms of electric vehicle registrations in April and bestsellers were named by the Ukravtoprom association, UNN reports.

Details

According to Ukravtoprom, in April, more than 4.2 thousand electric vehicles (BEVs) joined the Ukrainian car fleet. The highest rates of registrations of these cars were demonstrated by:

  1. Lviv region - 595 units (93% used); 
  2. Kyiv city - 514 units (65% used); 
  3. Dnipro region - 337 units (76% used); 
  4. Kyiv region - 292 units (72% used); 
  5. Vinnytsia region - 251 units (88% used).

In terms of new cars, the most popular electric vehicle in all these markets was the VOLKSWAGEN ID.4.

In the segment of used cars imported from abroad:

  • NISSAN Leaf - in Lviv and Vinnytsia regions; 
  • TESLA Model Y - in Dnipro and Kyiv regions; 
  • TESLA Model 3 in Kyiv.

Ukrainians' demand for electric cars doubled in April: which models were bought most often08.05.24, 20:50 • 21232 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
nissanNissan
tesla-incTesla, Inc.
vinnytsiaVinnytsia
lvivLviv
kyivKyiv

