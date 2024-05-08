Ukrainians' demand for electric cars doubled in April: which models were bought most often

In April , more than 4.2 thousand battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) joined the Ukrainian car fleet. Compared to the same period in 2023, the demand for electric vehicles has doubled. This is reported by Ukravtoprom , UNN reports.

Details

The share of new cars in the registrations amounted to 17% in the period under review, compared to 21% a year earlier. The bulk of the electric vehicles registered during the month were passenger cars - 4141 units (707 new units and 3434 used units).

Out of 79 commercial electric vehicles, only four were new. One new electric bus was also registered.

The top 5 new electric vehicles of the month are as follows:

Volkswagen iD.4 - 141 units;

Honda M-NV - 72 units;

Nissan Ariya - 68 units;

BYD Song Plus - 49 units;

MG 4 - 39 units.

The top five used electric vehicles registered in Ukraine for the first time look like this:

Nissan Leaf - 497 units;

Tesla Model 3 - 414 units;

Tesla Model Y - 343 units;

Volkswagen e-Golf - 253 units;

Hyundai Kona - 205 units.

In the first quarter of 2024, more than 4,700 new and used hybrid passenger cars were registered in Ukraine .