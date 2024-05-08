Ukrainians' demand for electric cars doubled in April: which models were bought most often
Kyiv • UNN
In April, the Ukrainian car fleet was replenished with more than 4,200 electric vehicles, which is twice the demand compared to the same period in 2023.
In April , more than 4.2 thousand battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) joined the Ukrainian car fleet. Compared to the same period in 2023, the demand for electric vehicles has doubled. This is reported by Ukravtoprom , UNN reports.
Details
The share of new cars in the registrations amounted to 17% in the period under review, compared to 21% a year earlier. The bulk of the electric vehicles registered during the month were passenger cars - 4141 units (707 new units and 3434 used units).
Out of 79 commercial electric vehicles, only four were new. One new electric bus was also registered.
The top 5 new electric vehicles of the month are as follows:
- Volkswagen iD.4 - 141 units;
- Honda M-NV - 72 units;
- Nissan Ariya - 68 units;
- BYD Song Plus - 49 units;
- MG 4 - 39 units.
The top five used electric vehicles registered in Ukraine for the first time look like this:
- Nissan Leaf - 497 units;
- Tesla Model 3 - 414 units;
- Tesla Model Y - 343 units;
- Volkswagen e-Golf - 253 units;
- Hyundai Kona - 205 units.
Recall
In the first quarter of 2024, more than 4,700 new and used hybrid passenger cars were registered in Ukraine .