Mercedes-Benz recalls 250,000 vehicles worldwide due to fuse problems and fire risk

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 94981 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109871 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152586 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156390 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252495 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174604 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165791 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148397 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227030 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113085 views

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 29419 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 25720 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 32787 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 25587 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 22801 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252495 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227030 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212987 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238677 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225380 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 94981 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69060 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 75553 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113346 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114224 views
Mercedes-Benz recalls 250,000 vehicles worldwide due to fuse problems and fire risk

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26235 views

Mercedes-Benz is recalling 250,000 vehicles worldwide starting with the 2023 model year, including the AMG GT, C-Class, CLE, E-Class, EQE, EQS, GLC, S-Class and SL models, to replace certain parts due to potential fuse problems that could cause engine failure and fire.

Mercedes-Benz is recalling cars around the world. This applies to the AMG GT, C-Class, CLE, E-Class, EQE, EQS, GLC, S-Class and SL models from the 2023 model year. Certain parts will be replaced on the respective vehicles.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Zeit.

Details

The main reason for the announced mega recall is that problems with fuses can lead to engine failure and fire hazards. A Mercedes spokesperson announced that certain parts would be replaced on the affected vehicles as a precautionary measure.

The planned stay in the workshop will last from two to five and a half hours, depending on the equipment. The work is free of charge for customers.

AddendumAddendum

Last week, Mercedes had to recall 75,000 vehicles worldwide. This action affects the E-Class, CLS, and AMG GT. Potentially faulty fasteners in the engine compartment can lead to an increased risk of fire. Globally, 75,159 vehicles are to be delivered to workshops.

Recall

Ford is recalling about two million Explorer SUVssold from 2011 to 2019 in the United States due to defective windshield moldings that could pose a hazard to other drivers.

American electric car manufacturer Tesla is forced to reconfigure 1.6 million vehicles in China due to a software problem.

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldTechnologies
tesla-incTesla, Inc.
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States

