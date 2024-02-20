Mercedes-Benz recalls 250,000 vehicles worldwide due to fuse problems and fire risk

Mercedes-Benz is recalling cars around the world. This applies to the AMG GT, C-Class, CLE, E-Class, EQE, EQS, GLC, S-Class and SL models from the 2023 model year. Certain parts will be replaced on the respective vehicles.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Zeit.

Details

The main reason for the announced mega recall is that problems with fuses can lead to engine failure and fire hazards. A Mercedes spokesperson announced that certain parts would be replaced on the affected vehicles as a precautionary measure.

The planned stay in the workshop will last from two to five and a half hours, depending on the equipment. The work is free of charge for customers.

AddendumAddendum

Last week, Mercedes had to recall 75,000 vehicles worldwide. This action affects the E-Class, CLS, and AMG GT. Potentially faulty fasteners in the engine compartment can lead to an increased risk of fire. Globally, 75,159 vehicles are to be delivered to workshops.

Recall

Ford is recalling about two million Explorer SUVssold from 2011 to 2019 in the United States due to defective windshield moldings that could pose a hazard to other drivers.

American electric car manufacturer Tesla is forced to reconfigure 1.6 million vehicles in China due to a software problem.