Ukrainians increased the volume of cashless transactions by 10% in 2025

In 2025, Ukrainians increasingly used payment cards, and cashless payments became virtually the primary method of making payments both in Ukraine and abroad. This was reported by the National Bank of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

According to the NBU, during 2025, the number of operations with payment cards issued by Ukrainian banks and financial institutions reached 9,512.3 million, and their total amount was UAH 7,157.2 billion. This is 10% more in quantity and 9% more in amount compared to 2024.

The vast majority of operations were carried out within the country. In Ukraine, 91.6% of the total number of card operations and 90.1% of their amount were accounted for. At the same time, Ukrainians carried out 8.4% of operations by quantity and 9.9% by amount abroad, which almost corresponds to the figures of the previous year.

Cashless payments continued to strengthen their positions. During the year, 9,083.5 million cashless operations were carried out in Ukraine and abroad for a total amount of UAH 4,684.3 billion. This is 11% more in quantity and 10.4% more in amount than in 2024. The share of cashless operations in the total amount of card payments increased to 65.4%, and by quantity - to 95.5%.

The largest number of cashless operations by quantity and amount traditionally fell on payments in the trade and service network using payment terminals. In 2025, the number of such terminals increased by 12.5% and reached 558.6 thousand, of which almost 85% are contactless. This figure is almost 31% higher than the level at the end of 2021.

In addition, by the end of the year, the total number of payment cards issued by Ukrainian banks and financial institutions reached 148.7 million, which is 12.7% more compared to 2024.

The National Bank notes that such indicators testify to the further development of the cashless economy, the expansion of payment infrastructure, and the growing trust of citizens in electronic payment instruments.

Recall

The National Bank of Ukraine explained the slowdown in inflation in January by a decrease in labor market imbalances and increased competition. Further slowdown in inflation is predicted, but at a slower pace due to destruction in the energy sector.