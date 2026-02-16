$43.100.11
51.130.09
ukenru
Exclusive
11:42 AM • 1462 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
09:37 AM • 5924 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
06:15 AM • 14497 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
February 16, 12:16 AM • 23888 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
February 15, 09:07 PM • 30524 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 58954 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 11:51 AM • 47475 views
Beginning of the eclipse corridor and fateful changes: astrological forecast for February 16 - 22
February 15, 10:18 AM • 38081 views
NABU announced the detention of former Energy Minister Halushchenko at the border
February 15, 09:15 AM • 35085 views
In Munich, agreements were reached on specific packages of energy and military aid to Ukraine by February 24 - Zelenskyy
February 15, 08:20 AM • 74407 views
Frost and snow return: what weather to expect in Ukraine in the next three days
Ukrainians increased the volume of cashless transactions by 10% in 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 194 views

In 2025, the number of payment card transactions in Ukraine increased by 10%, reaching 9.5 billion, and the amount by 9%, to 7.1 trillion hryvnias. The share of cashless payments accounted for 65.4% of the total amount.

Ukrainians increased the volume of cashless transactions by 10% in 2025

In 2025, Ukrainians increasingly used payment cards, and cashless payments became virtually the primary method of making payments both in Ukraine and abroad. This was reported by the National Bank of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

According to the NBU, during 2025, the number of operations with payment cards issued by Ukrainian banks and financial institutions reached 9,512.3 million, and their total amount was UAH 7,157.2 billion. This is 10% more in quantity and 9% more in amount compared to 2024.

The vast majority of operations were carried out within the country. In Ukraine, 91.6% of the total number of card operations and 90.1% of their amount were accounted for. At the same time, Ukrainians carried out 8.4% of operations by quantity and 9.9% by amount abroad, which almost corresponds to the figures of the previous year.

Cashless payments continued to strengthen their positions. During the year, 9,083.5 million cashless operations were carried out in Ukraine and abroad for a total amount of UAH 4,684.3 billion. This is 11% more in quantity and 10.4% more in amount than in 2024. The share of cashless operations in the total amount of card payments increased to 65.4%, and by quantity - to 95.5%.

The largest number of cashless operations by quantity and amount traditionally fell on payments in the trade and service network using payment terminals. In 2025, the number of such terminals increased by 12.5% and reached 558.6 thousand, of which almost 85% are contactless. This figure is almost 31% higher than the level at the end of 2021.

In addition, by the end of the year, the total number of payment cards issued by Ukrainian banks and financial institutions reached 148.7 million, which is 12.7% more compared to 2024.

The National Bank notes that such indicators testify to the further development of the cashless economy, the expansion of payment infrastructure, and the growing trust of citizens in electronic payment instruments.

Recall

The National Bank of Ukraine explained the slowdown in inflation in January by a decrease in labor market imbalances and increased competition. Further slowdown in inflation is predicted, but at a slower pace due to destruction in the energy sector.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

