Ukrainians have filed 646 complaints regarding violations of the law on language since the beginning of 2025 - Ombudsman

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
Exclusive
"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+8°
1 m/s
64 %
753 mm
Clear, no precipitation is expected for the next 2 hours
New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Giorgia Meloni

Andrii Sybiha

Alexander Stubb

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

France

Germany

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

Starlink

Shahed-136

The Guardian

YouTube

The Washington Post

Ukrainians have filed 646 complaints regarding violations of the law on language since the beginning of 2025 - Ombudsman

Kyiv

In the first quarter of 2025, 646 complaints were received regarding violations of language legislation, most of them from the service sector. Most complaints came from Kyiv, Odesa, Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Ukrainians have filed 646 complaints regarding violations of the law on language since the beginning of 2025 - Ombudsman

During the 1st quarter of this year, the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language, Taras Kremin, received 646 complaints from citizens regarding violations of language legislation. Most often, such cases concern the sphere of service.

In the first quarter of 2025, the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language, Taras Kremin, received 646 appeals from citizens regarding violations of the Law of Ukraine "On Ensuring the Functioning of the Ukrainian Language as the State Language"

- the message says.

According to the information of the ombudsman's office, most complaints came from Kyiv (261 appeals), Odesa (84), Kharkiv (71), Dnipropetrovsk (69), Kyiv and Donetsk (22 each) regions. At the same time, they are most often directed to the service sector.

The service sector continues to be one of the most sensitive. Thus, since the beginning of 2025, the Commissioner has received 307 complaints regarding violations of the language law in this area. In particular, 175 appeals concerned Internet representations (the absence of a Ukrainian-language version of websites or a non-state language version is loaded by default in the presence of a Ukrainian-language version); 104 - regarding the provision of services and 28 - regarding information about goods and services

- the message says.

There is also a problem with compliance with the requirements of language legislation in the field of information for general information and outdoor advertising.

In January-March 2025, 128 appeals were received, of which 67 were from Kyiv. The issue of compliance with the Law in the field of education, as defined in Article 21, requires increased attention

- reported in the ombudsman's office.

The Russian Federation is destroying Ukrainian identity in the occupied territories: Lubinets explained what this threatens the world with27.03.25, 15:18 • 22502 views

It is noted that during the first quarter, the Commissioner received 54 appeals about violations of the law by pedagogical and scientific-pedagogical workers of institutions of preschool, extracurricular, general secondary and higher education. There are also complaints about adult education.

Most appeals concerned universities (17).

In addition, there are a large number of complaints regarding violations in the fields of culture (32), media (30), government bodies (29) and health care (27).

Kremin noted that problems with compliance with language legislation exist throughout Ukraine, but most of them are in the capital and cities with a population of millions - Odesa, Kharkiv and Dnipro.

The capital is a stable leader in the number of complaints. This indicates the need for the city authorities to strengthen control over the implementation of the language law. Back in April 2023, the Kyiv City Council approved the Concept of Affirming the Ukrainian Language in All Spheres of Public Life of the Capital for 2023-2025, but things did not go further. The more effective initiatives that strengthen the mechanisms for affirming the state language, the stronger the Law. I call on local authorities to be aggressive in protecting the language rights of Ukrainian citizens

- he noted.

Kremin added that based on the results of consideration of citizens' appeals, the Commissioner continues to take response measures, in particular, exercises state control and imposes sanctions provided for by the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses.

Addition

In December 2024, an increase in the share of Ukrainian-language content was recorded. Compared to 2023, the number of TV channels broadcasting exclusively Ukrainian-language products has more than doubled - from 19% to 44.4%.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Society
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukraine
Facebook
Odesa
Kyiv
Kharkiv
