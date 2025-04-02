Ukrainians have filed 646 complaints regarding violations of the law on language since the beginning of 2025 - Ombudsman
In the first quarter of 2025, 646 complaints were received regarding violations of language legislation, most of them from the service sector. Most complaints came from Kyiv, Odesa, Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions.
During the 1st quarter of this year, the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language, Taras Kremin, received 646 complaints from citizens regarding violations of language legislation. Most often, such cases concern the sphere of service, writes UNN with reference to the Facebook page of the language ombudsman.
In the first quarter of 2025, the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language, Taras Kremin, received 646 appeals from citizens regarding violations of the Law of Ukraine "On Ensuring the Functioning of the Ukrainian Language as the State Language"
According to the information of the ombudsman's office, most complaints came from Kyiv (261 appeals), Odesa (84), Kharkiv (71), Dnipropetrovsk (69), Kyiv and Donetsk (22 each) regions. At the same time, they are most often directed to the service sector.
The service sector continues to be one of the most sensitive. Thus, since the beginning of 2025, the Commissioner has received 307 complaints regarding violations of the language law in this area. In particular, 175 appeals concerned Internet representations (the absence of a Ukrainian-language version of websites or a non-state language version is loaded by default in the presence of a Ukrainian-language version); 104 - regarding the provision of services and 28 - regarding information about goods and services
There is also a problem with compliance with the requirements of language legislation in the field of information for general information and outdoor advertising.
In January-March 2025, 128 appeals were received, of which 67 were from Kyiv. The issue of compliance with the Law in the field of education, as defined in Article 21, requires increased attention
It is noted that during the first quarter, the Commissioner received 54 appeals about violations of the law by pedagogical and scientific-pedagogical workers of institutions of preschool, extracurricular, general secondary and higher education. There are also complaints about adult education.
Most appeals concerned universities (17).
In addition, there are a large number of complaints regarding violations in the fields of culture (32), media (30), government bodies (29) and health care (27).
Kremin noted that problems with compliance with language legislation exist throughout Ukraine, but most of them are in the capital and cities with a population of millions - Odesa, Kharkiv and Dnipro.
The capital is a stable leader in the number of complaints. This indicates the need for the city authorities to strengthen control over the implementation of the language law. Back in April 2023, the Kyiv City Council approved the Concept of Affirming the Ukrainian Language in All Spheres of Public Life of the Capital for 2023-2025, but things did not go further. The more effective initiatives that strengthen the mechanisms for affirming the state language, the stronger the Law. I call on local authorities to be aggressive in protecting the language rights of Ukrainian citizens
Kremin added that based on the results of consideration of citizens' appeals, the Commissioner continues to take response measures, in particular, exercises state control and imposes sanctions provided for by the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses.
In December 2024, an increase in the share of Ukrainian-language content was recorded. Compared to 2023, the number of TV channels broadcasting exclusively Ukrainian-language products has more than doubled - from 19% to 44.4%.