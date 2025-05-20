Ukrainians have become more active in withdrawing cash through ATMs at home and abroad – NBU
Ukrainians have started withdrawing more cash from cards, averaging UAH 4,735 at a time. Abroad, this amount is almost twice as high – UAH 8,730. The number of ATMs has also increased.
The volume of cash transactions with bank cards is growing in Ukraine. According to the results of the first quarter of this year, the average amount of cash withdrawal transactions increased by 18% year-on-year. Now Ukrainians withdraw an average of 4,735 hryvnias at a time. Such data was published by the National Bank of Ukraine in the Review of the Banking Sector, reports UNN.
Abroad, the amount of one cash withdrawal from a bank card was twice as high as the figures inside the country. The average figure for such transactions outside the country is 8,730 hryvnias.
Since the end of 2024, the total number of ATMs in the country has increased by almost 500 units. The increase was recorded due to an increase in software and hardware complexes for self-service (PTKS) in individual private banks.
In their own network of ATMs of the card-issuing bank, Ukrainians withdraw an average of 5,033 hryvnias. In ATMs of other banks - 3,651 hryvnias.
The share of cash transactions with payment cards in quantitative terms for the first three months of the year has started to decrease again and is less than 5%. Instead, in terms of the amount of such transactions, it is 34.9%.
In addition, according to the NBU, an increase in transactions with payment cards through POS terminals was recorded in Ukraine. In March, the share of such non-cash transactions reached a record 49.8%.
The network of POS terminals has been growing rapidly since mid-2022. In the first quarter, Privatbank and NovaPay were the leaders in growth (+10.0 thousand units and +6.2 thousand units, respectively), according to the Review.
In 2024, cashless payments in Ukraine, according to the NBU, accounted for 94.6% of all card transactions in Ukraine. The average amount of one purchase was UAH 330, and the number of payment terminals increased by 10.5%.