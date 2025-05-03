In Kyiv, a man smashed an ATM in revenge for an empty account - police

In Kyiv, a man damaged an ATM with a concrete block and a stick at night. He explained that he wanted to take revenge on the bank due to the lack of funds in his own account. The man was detained. This was reported on Saturday by the GUNP in Kyiv, writes UNN.

Details

The capital's police were approached by representatives of the security service of one of the banks, who reported that unknown persons had damaged an ATM on Veresneva Street.

The police established that at night an unknown person damaged the ATM with a concrete block and a stick and disappeared in an unknown direction. It is noted that the money was not stolen.

The identity of the suspect has been established - he turned out to be a previously convicted 31-year-old local resident. The man was detained.

"The attacker explained that he wanted to check the status of his own account, and when he discovered the lack of funds, he decided to take revenge on the banking institution and smashed the ATM," the police said.

He was informed of suspicion under Part 1 of Art. 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - hooliganism. The sanction of the article provides for up to five years of restriction of liberty.

