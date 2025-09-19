Ukrainians and businesses borrowed UAH 1.23 trillion: loans are growing faster than deposits

As of early August 2025, the volume of loans issued by banks to citizens and Ukrainian businesses reached UAH 1.23 trillion. These figures are 15% higher than in 2024 and 26% higher than before Russia's full-scale invasion. This was reported by Opendatabot, citing NBU data, writes UNN.

The Opendatabot study indicates that companies borrow the most (74% of the total amount), but loans to citizens show the most dynamic growth – +22% per year.

UAH 1.23 trillion in loans have been issued by financial institutions as of early August this year. This is 15% more than a year ago, and 26% more than before the full-scale invasion. - writes Opendatabot.

Despite the fact that lending has fully recovered, the total amount of deposits remains significantly higher, totaling UAH 2.79 trillion, which is 2.3 times more than the amount of loans.

More than a third of all these funds are held in foreign currency, most often in US dollars and euros.

Lending in Ukraine is gradually returning to pre-war dynamics. At the same time, the ratio of loans to deposits indicates that Ukrainians are more inclined to save than to take risks. This creates certain potential for the banking sector, but also highlights the caution of society. – stated in the Opendatabot material.

97% of the population takes out loans in hryvnias. For businesses, the share of hryvnia loans is slightly less – 72%.

Currency loans of Ukrainians account for only 3%, with more than 90% of them classified as problematic. For businesses, the share of foreign currency deposits is 28%, and for citizens – 34%, which indicates that neither citizens nor businesses have long-term trust in the state currency.

The growth rate of deposits has slowed down: if at the beginning of the war they grew by 30% annually, now it is only 11%. This indicates a gradual stabilization of the financial behavior of citizens and companies after the "war shock."

