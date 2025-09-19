Ukrainians and businesses borrowed UAH 1.23 trillion: loans are growing faster than deposits

$41.250.05
48.780.01
ukenru
08:43 AM • 13853 views
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Exclusive
06:26 AM • 26727 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
September 18, 07:49 PM • 35140 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
September 18, 05:45 PM • 58892 views
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
September 18, 12:49 PM • 41114 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
September 18, 10:41 AM • 49985 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 70201 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
September 18, 09:29 AM • 29064 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
September 18, 08:50 AM • 23730 views
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 49723 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
3m/s
66%
754mm
Popular news
"Hypocritical creature": Yanina Sokolova reacted to Kharchyshyn's statement about breaking upSeptember 19, 12:25 AM • 31989 views
SOF confirmed the destruction of the Russian Marine Corps logistics hub in the Kursk region: video shownVideo05:36 AM • 12536 views
Explosion occurred in Chernihiv amid an air raid alert07:04 AM • 11908 views
Prosecutor killed in road accident in Zhytomyr: investigation launchedPhoto07:55 AM • 7302 views
Prosecutor killed in road accident in Zhytomyr: police looking for witnessesPhoto08:27 AM • 3488 views
Publications
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
Exclusive
06:26 AM • 26721 views
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?September 18, 11:39 AM • 44830 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 70198 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own frontPhotoSeptember 18, 08:58 AM • 49679 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 49720 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Serhiy Marchenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Pete Hegseth
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
China
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Must-have sweaters for the autumn-winter 2025 wardrobe: Andre Tan advisesSeptember 18, 06:24 PM • 16810 views
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creationSeptember 18, 05:59 AM • 36214 views
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to EuropeSeptember 17, 06:36 PM • 34780 views
Famous producer of Beyoncé and Drake suddenly dies in New York apartmentSeptember 17, 05:52 PM • 34514 views
Aston Martin and Egg create a luxury baby stroller for $3000PhotoSeptember 17, 05:24 PM • 32614 views
Actual
YouTube
ChatGPT
Financial Times
The Washington Post
Shahed-136

Ukrainians and businesses borrowed UAH 1.23 trillion: loans are growing faster than deposits

Kyiv • UNN

 • 164 views

As of early August 2025, the volume of loans issued to Ukrainians and businesses reached UAH 1.23 trillion, which is 15% more than in 2024. Loans are growing faster than deposits, which amount to UAH 2.79 trillion, but the growth rate of deposits has slowed down.

Ukrainians and businesses borrowed UAH 1.23 trillion: loans are growing faster than deposits

As of early August 2025, the volume of loans issued by banks to citizens and Ukrainian businesses reached UAH 1.23 trillion. These figures are 15% higher than in 2024 and 26% higher than before Russia's full-scale invasion. This was reported by Opendatabot, citing NBU data, writes UNN.

Details

The Opendatabot study indicates that companies borrow the most (74% of the total amount), but loans to citizens show the most dynamic growth – +22% per year.

UAH 1.23 trillion in loans have been issued by financial institutions as of early August this year. This is 15% more than a year ago, and 26% more than before the full-scale invasion.

- writes Opendatabot.

EU considers "reparation loan" for Ukraine from frozen Russian assets, bypassing Hungary - Reuters19.09.25, 01:18 • 10698 views

Despite the fact that lending has fully recovered, the total amount of deposits remains significantly higher, totaling UAH 2.79 trillion, which is 2.3 times more than the amount of loans.

More than a third of all these funds are held in foreign currency, most often in US dollars and euros.

Lending in Ukraine is gradually returning to pre-war dynamics. At the same time, the ratio of loans to deposits indicates that Ukrainians are more inclined to save than to take risks. This creates certain potential for the banking sector, but also highlights the caution of society.

– stated in the Opendatabot material.

97% of the population takes out loans in hryvnias. For businesses, the share of hryvnia loans is slightly less – 72%.

Currency loans of Ukrainians account for only 3%, with more than 90% of them classified as problematic. For businesses, the share of foreign currency deposits is 28%, and for citizens – 34%, which indicates that neither citizens nor businesses have long-term trust in the state currency.

The growth rate of deposits has slowed down: if at the beginning of the war they grew by 30% annually, now it is only 11%. This indicates a gradual stabilization of the financial behavior of citizens and companies after the "war shock."

Global Debt Exceeds 235% of World GDP: Private Loans Shrink, Public Ones Grow – IMF18.09.25, 17:14 • 2970 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyFinance
International Monetary Fund
National Bank of Ukraine
Reuters
European Union
Hungary
Ukraine