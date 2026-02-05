Ukrainian warrior Nazar Daletskyi, who was presumed dead since 2022, returned from captivity: first conversation with relatives

Today, February 5, during a prisoner exchange, Nazar Daletskyi, a soldier of the 24th separate mechanized brigade named after King Danylo, who had been considered dead since September 2022, was returned. This was reported by the head of the Lviv OVA Maksym Kozytskyi, according to UNN.

"I am sharing this video of the greatest joy with the permission of the relatives of our Defender. Our countryman, who was long considered dead, is returning from captivity. This is Nazar Daletskyi, a resident of the village of Velykyi Doroshiv, Kulykiv community. Our countryman is an ATO participant. He went to defend the state at the beginning of the full-scale war. He served in the 24th separate mechanized brigade named after King Danylo. In May 2022, Nazar stopped communicating. At first, the warrior was among the missing. Later, the family was informed that he died in Kupyansk district, Kharkiv region, on September 25, 2022 – on his birthday," Kozytskyi wrote.

According to Kozytskyi, in July 2025, another defender released from captivity reported that Nazar was alive. In August, this information was confirmed by another warrior. In October – by a third.

"Relatives pleaded and believed. Today a real miracle happened. I sincerely congratulate Nazar, his loved ones, everyone who prayed and hoped. Many fulfilling years of life to our defender," Kozytskyi added.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the return of 157 Ukrainians, including military personnel and civilians, as part of the first exchange after a long pause. Most of them had been in captivity since 2022.