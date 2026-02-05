Ukrainian warrior Nazar Daletskyi, who was presumed dead since 2022, returned from captivity: first conversation with relatives

$43.170.02
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
02:39 PM • 11434 views
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
01:04 PM • 14414 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
February 5, 10:18 AM • 25211 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
February 5, 10:05 AM • 54990 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
February 5, 09:53 AM • 26925 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
February 5, 09:33 AM • 26297 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
February 5, 09:26 AM • 21504 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
February 5, 09:20 AM • 14510 views
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
February 5, 07:22 AM • 14249 views
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte visited Chernihiv region and spoke with local residentsPhotoFebruary 5, 09:20 AM • 4988 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhoto11:46 AM • 18705 views
Negotiations between Ukraine, the US, and Russia in Abu Dhabi have concluded12:00 PM • 23242 views
Missing 13-year-old girl from Lviv region found dead12:12 PM • 10315 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideo01:14 PM • 14111 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
03:05 PM • 11394 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
February 5, 10:05 AM • 54999 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 64872 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 94821 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 94488 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Rustem Umerov
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Europe
Lviv
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 euros03:30 PM • 3690 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideo01:14 PM • 14122 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhoto11:46 AM • 18714 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 41345 views
Violet Bridgerton's Corset: Costume Designer Reveals Details of CreationVideoFebruary 4, 07:58 PM • 21797 views
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Heating
Mikoyan MiG-29

Ukrainian warrior Nazar Daletskyi, who was presumed dead since 2022, returned from captivity: first conversation with relatives

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

On February 5, during a prisoner exchange, Nazar Daletskyi from the 24th Mechanized Brigade, who had been considered dead since September 2022, was returned. Information about his survival was confirmed by other fighters released from captivity.

Ukrainian warrior Nazar Daletskyi, who was presumed dead since 2022, returned from captivity: first conversation with relatives

Today, February 5, during a prisoner exchange, Nazar Daletskyi, a soldier of the 24th separate mechanized brigade named after King Danylo, who had been considered dead since September 2022, was returned. This was reported by the head of the Lviv OVA Maksym Kozytskyi, according to UNN

"I am sharing this video of the greatest joy with the permission of the relatives of our Defender. Our countryman, who was long considered dead, is returning from captivity. This is Nazar Daletskyi, a resident of the village of Velykyi Doroshiv, Kulykiv community. Our countryman is an ATO participant. He went to defend the state at the beginning of the full-scale war. He served in the 24th separate mechanized brigade named after King Danylo. In May 2022, Nazar stopped communicating. At first, the warrior was among the missing. Later, the family was informed that he died in Kupyansk district, Kharkiv region, on September 25, 2022 – on his birthday," Kozytskyi wrote. 

According to Kozytskyi, in July 2025, another defender released from captivity reported that Nazar was alive. In August, this information was confirmed by another warrior. In October – by a third.

"Relatives pleaded and believed. Today a real miracle happened. I sincerely congratulate Nazar, his loved ones, everyone who prayed and hoped. Many fulfilling years of life to our defender," Kozytskyi added. 

Recall 

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the return of 157 Ukrainians, including military personnel and civilians, as part of the first exchange after a long pause. Most of them had been in captivity since 2022.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Village
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kupiansk