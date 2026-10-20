Ukrainian troops eliminated 64 occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction and struck enemy equipment as well — General Staff

In total, since the beginning of this day, 229 combat engagements have taken place. Ukrainian forces eliminated 64 occupiers in the Pokrovsk sector and wounded another 19, UNN reports, citing a General Staff update.

The enemy launched 64 airstrikes and dropped 223 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it deployed 5,881 kamikaze drones to strike targets and carried out 1,925 attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions - the update says.

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk sectors, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers launched two airstrikes, used five guided aerial bombs, and carried out 38 attacks on our troops’ positions and populated areas.

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector, the enemy attacked our units’ positions 12 times toward the settlements of Ternova, Starytsia, Blahodatne, Symynivka, Vovchanski Khutory, Zakharivka, Okhrimivka, Volokhivske, Vilkhuvatka, and Chuhunivka. Four of these attacks are still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy made seven attempts to improve its positions, conducting assault operations toward Mala Shapkivka and Radkivka.

One attempt by the invaders to advance was repelled in the Lyman sector toward Zarichne.

In the Sloviansk sector, the Defense Forces stopped six attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas of the settlements of Ozerne, Kryva Luka, Orikhovatka, and Yurkivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy conducted no assault operations.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the Defense Forces repelled 33 enemy assaults: in the area of the settlement of Kostiantynivka and toward Novoselivka, Mykolaipillia, Novopavlivka, Hruzke, Pryiut, Dobropillia, Vilne, Kolodiaz, and Kuchеровyi Yar. Three enemy assault operations are ongoing.

The enemy carried out 26 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector. The occupiers attempted to advance near the settlements of Dobropillia, Hannivka, Dorozhnіe, Novyi Donbas, Krasnopodillia, Bilytske, Serhiivka, Myrne, Molodetske, and Muravka. Two attacks are ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 64 occupiers were eliminated here today and 19 were wounded; 17 vehicles, one piece of special equipment, and four shelters were destroyed. Four vehicles, two guns, one piece of special equipment, and 55 enemy shelters were damaged. Eighty unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy carried out one attack toward Myrne.

In the Huliaipole sector, the Defense Forces repelled 14 enemy attacks toward the settlements of Rybne, Verkhnia Tersa, Hirke, Zaliznychne, Omelnyk, Novoselivka, and Yehorivka.

In the Orikhiv sector, the occupiers are making one attempt to improve their position by attacking toward Novoiakоvlivka.

In the Prydniprovske sector, the occupiers conducted no assault operations.

No significant changes in the situation occurred in the other sectors, the General Staff summarized.

Russia lost more than 1,500 servicemen in one day — General Staff