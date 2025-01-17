Ukrainian team wins NASA hackathon: what is known about the development

A team from the Kyiv Aviation Institute has developed the NVS-knot application that integrates satellite and hydrological data for decision-making in agriculture. The Ukrainian development won the NASA Space Apps Challenge hackathon, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

"Our team from the Kyiv Aviation Institute has developed an innovative NVS-knot application that integrates satellite and hydrological data to assess soil moisture and reduce water risks during crop planting. This development won the hackathon among 15,000 teams from 163 countries," said Mykhailo Fedorov, Vice Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development and Minister of Digital Transformation.

The NASA International Space Apps Challenge is a hackathon that brings together developers, designers, scientists, and innovators from around the world. Participants create innovative solutions to overcome challenges in science, technology, ecology, and space in 48 hours.

The NASA team will personally award the NVS-knot at the headquarters.

"Ukrainian innovators are conquering both the Earth and space with technology," summarized Fedorov.

