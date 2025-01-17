Ukrainian team wins NASA hackathon: what is known about the development

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 120397 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 112102 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 120099 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 121775 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 150480 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107052 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 149126 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104066 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113671 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117072 views

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 105213 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 132848 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 102859 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 109151 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 106743 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 120432 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 150508 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 149144 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 178834 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 168331 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 106743 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 109151 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 132848 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 128199 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 145920 views
Ukrainian team wins NASA hackathon: what is known about the development

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27509 views

The KAI team created the NVS-knot application to estimate soil moisture based on satellite data. The development won among 15,000 teams from 163 countries at the NASA Space Apps Challenge.

A team from the Kyiv Aviation Institute has developed the NVS-knot application that integrates satellite and hydrological data for decision-making in agriculture. The Ukrainian development won the NASA Space Apps Challenge hackathon, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

"Our team from the Kyiv Aviation Institute has developed an innovative NVS-knot application that integrates satellite and hydrological data to assess soil moisture and reduce water risks during crop planting. This development won the hackathon among 15,000 teams from 163 countries," said Mykhailo Fedorov, Vice Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development and Minister of Digital Transformation.

NASA makes history with closest-ever approach to Sun28.12.24, 09:30 • 21559 views

The NASA International Space Apps Challenge is a hackathon that brings together developers, designers, scientists, and innovators from around the world. Participants create innovative solutions to overcome challenges in science, technology, ecology, and space in 48 hours.

The NASA team will personally award the NVS-knot at the headquarters.

"Ukrainian innovators are conquering both the Earth and space with technology," summarized Fedorov.

NASA Parker explores the Sun without humans: do we need astronauts?31.12.24, 15:20 • 20050 views

Antonina Tumanova

Technologies
mykhailo-fedorovMikhail Fedorov
nasaNASA
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

