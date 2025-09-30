Ukrainian soldiers are holding back enemy attacks near Serebryanka - DeepState

Soldiers of the unmanned systems battalion of the 81st separate airmobile brigade showed footage of the defeat of Russian forces in the Serebryanka area. This was reported by DeepState, according to UNN.

The enemy continues to press along the section from Serebryanka to Vyyimka, with the aim of occupying the entire Siversk agglomeration and the city itself. - the report says.

Difficult battles are ongoing in this area, as a significant part of the territory is in the so-called "gray zone." This allows Russian units to attempt to penetrate Ukrainian defenses.

At the same time, the occupiers are unable to consolidate their positions and accumulate forces. According to the military, this is hindered by the active work of Ukrainian drone operators, who regularly strike enemy personnel.

The enemy's forces are very often detected throughout the "gray zone," but so far we do not observe their accumulation in a specific place with consolidation, although sometimes the appearance of the enemy deep in the rear somewhere in the Dronivka area is surprising, which describes the situation as difficult and unstable. - the military notes.

According to the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko, the most difficult situation is in the Kupyansk, Kramatorsk, and Pokrovsk directions. There, the occupiers are trying to infiltrate in small groups for accumulation and further attack.

Ukrainian military personnel are holding their positions, destroying the enemy with the help of reconnaissance and strike UAVs and artillery.

Ukraine holds the front despite Russian attacks, counterattacks in some areas - MFA