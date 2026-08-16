Ukrainian Sheremet becomes European champion in the 50 m freestyle
Kyiv • UNN
Nikita Sheremet, 19, won gold at the 2026 European Championships in Paris with a time of 21.13 seconds, setting a Ukrainian record. It is his first gold medal at the senior European Championships.
Ukrainian Nikita Sheremet became the European champion in the 50-meter freestyle, UNN reports, citing the NOC.
Details
The 50-meter freestyle swimming final took place in Paris as part of the 2026 European Aquatics Championships.
Nineteen-year-old Nikita Sheremet won by covering the distance in 21.13 seconds — the 14th-fastest time in history in the 50-meter freestyle! This result not only earned him the gold medal but also set a new Ukrainian record.
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The NOC noted that in the semifinals, Nikita posted a time of 21.38 seconds, matching the previous Ukrainian record held by Bukhov.
For Nikita, this is his first gold medal at a senior European Championship. Previously, he became the European short-course runner-up and also won medals at the World and European Junior Championships
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