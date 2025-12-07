Ukrainian Nikita Sheremet won "silver" at the European Short Course Swimming Championships

Ukrainian Mykyta Sheremet won "silver" at the 2025 European Short Course Swimming Championships. This was reported by UNN.

Details

In the 50m freestyle final, Sheremet showed a result of 20.81 seconds. Thus, he updated the national and world junior records.

We should add that this medal was the first for Ukraine in this event in 11 years at the European Short Course Swimming Championships.

Recall

Earlier this week, Mykyta Sheremet set a world junior record and updated the adult record of Ukraine at the European Championship in Lublin. This happened during the men's 4x50m freestyle relay.

In August, Sheremet won "gold" in the 50m freestyle. This happened in the final of the junior world championship in Otopeni, Romania.

