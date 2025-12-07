$42.180.00
"With light, we will overcome darkness": The Bethlehem Peace Light has arrived in Ukraine, received by Plast scoutsPhoto
04:33 PM • 11713 views
In Ukraine, power outages will continue: schedules for Monday, December 8
December 7, 02:41 PM • 14405 views
Russians changed their tactics of strikes on Ukraine: objects previously considered untouchable are now under threat
December 7, 11:06 AM • 19880 views
Russian occupiers destroyed the dam of the Pechenihy reservoir in Kharkiv OblastPhoto
December 6, 08:45 PM • 46529 views
Zelenskyy had a difficult conversation with Trump's representatives regarding territories - Axios
December 6, 09:02 AM • 58622 views
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
December 6, 07:49 AM • 63896 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM • 57388 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 59930 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 56633 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
Ukrainian Nikita Sheremet won "silver" at the European Short Course Swimming Championships

Kyiv • UNN

 • 214 views

In the 50m freestyle final, Sheremet showed a result of 20.81 seconds. Thus, he updated the national and world junior records.

Ukrainian Nikita Sheremet won "silver" at the European Short Course Swimming Championships

Ukrainian Mykyta Sheremet won "silver" at the 2025 European Short Course Swimming Championships. This was reported by UNN.

Details

In the 50m freestyle final, Sheremet showed a result of 20.81 seconds. Thus, he updated the national and world junior records.

We should add that this medal was the first for Ukraine in this event in 11 years at the European Short Course Swimming Championships.

Recall

Earlier this week, Mykyta Sheremet set a world junior record and updated the adult record of Ukraine at the European Championship in Lublin. This happened during the men's 4x50m freestyle relay.

In August, Sheremet won "gold" in the 50m freestyle. This happened in the final of the junior world championship in Otopeni, Romania.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Sports
Ukraine