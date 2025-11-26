Olympic swimming champion Penelope Oleksiak has been suspended from competition for two years for violating anti-doping rules

Olympic swimming champion Penelope Oleksiak has received a two-year competition ban for violating anti-doping rules. This was reported by the International Doping Testing Agency (ITA), writes UNN.

Details

According to the ITA, swimmer Penelope Oleksiak has accepted the consequences for her anti-doping rule violation (ADRV) under Article 2.4 of the World Aquatics Anti-Doping Rules (World Aquatics ADR).

As previously reported, the athlete committed three whereabouts failures within a 12-month period between October 2024 and June 2025. On July 15, 2025, she accepted a voluntary provisional suspension pending the resolution of the case. The athlete did not dispute the ADRV and agreed to the consequences proposed by the ITA. Accordingly, the case was resolved through the acceptance of consequences.

Her period of ineligibility runs from July 15, 2025, to July 14, 2027. In addition, all individual sports results obtained from June 16, 2025, have been disqualified, including the forfeiture of medals, points, and prizes. - the message says.

The decision may be appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport by any party entitled to appeal, in accordance with Article 13.2.3 of the World Aquatics ADR.

The ITA will not comment further on this case.

Ukrainian jumper Bekh-Romanchuk disqualified for 4 years for doping