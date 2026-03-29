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Ukraine wins gold at Artistic Swimming World Cup

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1086 views

The Ukrainian national team surpassed Italy and Israel at the Paris stage with a score of 212.4735 points. Eight Ukrainian athletes won gold in the acrobatic group.

Ukraine wins gold at Artistic Swimming World Cup

The Ukrainian artistic swimming team won gold at the second stage of the World Cup in Paris. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, writes UNN.

The winners in the acrobatic group were: Mariia Hrynishyna, Uliana Hrynishyna, Vladyslava Kocherba, Yelyzaveta Lymar, Daria Moshynska, Ameliia Volynska, Mariia Zachepa, and Mariia Zdorovtsova.

- the message says.

The new program of the Ukrainians, which they presented for the first time at international competitions, was rated by the judges with an unattainable 212.4735 points for their competitors.

Silver went to the Italian team (200.6714), bronze to Israel (194.6005).

Ukraine won its first "gold" at the World Cup fencing stages this season29.03.26, 13:57 • 3058 views

Olga Rozgon

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