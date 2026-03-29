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Ukraine won its first "gold" at the World Cup fencing stages this season

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1076 views

The Kharkiv resident defeated Ruslan Kurbanov in the final in Astana with a score of 15:12. This is Ukraine's first gold medal in the current World Cup season.

Ukraine won its first "gold" at the World Cup fencing stages this season
Photo: www.nffu.org.ua

Ukrainian fencer Roman Svichkar won his first career gold medal at a World Cup stage. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Fencing Federation of Ukraine.

Details

At the competitions in Astana, the Ukrainian defeated Ruslan Kurbanov of Kazakhstan in the final with a score of 15:12.

On the final day of the World Cup stage in Astana, men's epee competitions were held. 264 athletes took part in the tournament, including eight representatives of the Ukrainian national team.

The best result among Ukrainians was shown by Roman Svichkar from Kharkiv, who reached the final and won a gold medal. In the decisive match, he defeated local fencer Ruslan Kurbanov with a score of 15:12.

On his way to victory, Svichkar also defeated the bronze medalist of the 2024 Olympics, Mohammed El Sayed from Egypt. The match ended with a score of 15:7 in favor of the Ukrainian.

This is Svichkar's first gold at the World Cup stage level. Previously, the 32-year-old athlete only had a bronze medal, which he won in Bern in 2019.

In addition, the award in Astana was the first medal for Ukraine in the current World Cup fencing season. The last time Ukrainian athletes climbed the podium of the stages was in May 2025, when Vlada Kharkova won bronze in epee.

For the Ukrainian national team, this is also the first gold medal at the World Cup stages since February 2024. Then Olga Kharlan won the tournament in Lima in sabre competitions.

Among men, Svichkar became the first Ukrainian to win a World Cup stage since 2022. Then Volodymyr Stankevych won a gold medal in epee at the tournament in Tbilisi.

Recall

In 2025, Roman Svichkar also became the first Ukrainian European fencing champion since 1994. Then he defeated Italian Matteo Garassi, whom he met again at the World Cup stage in Astana, this time in the quarter-finals.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

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