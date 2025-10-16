Ukrainian sea corridor transported 150 million tons of cargo despite the war – Ministry of Development

Ukrainian ports continue to operate stably even in difficult wartime conditions. More than 150 million tons of cargo have already passed through the sea corridor, including 90 million tons of grain sent to 55 countries around the world. This was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine and Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Oleksiy Kuleba, UNN writes.

According to him, more than 6,000 vessels ensured exports and supported the state's economy.

The Ukrainian sea corridor continues to function stably, even during the war, and plays a key role for our economy. — Kuleba noted.

During a meeting in Odesa, the condition of shelters in ports, protection of employees, strengthening of energy resilience, and modernization of logistics hubs were discussed.

30 stationary shelters and 21 mobile protective structures are already in operation, and another 28 shelters are planned to be equipped by the end of the year. In addition, port operators and private companies have built their own shelters for the safety of employees.

During his working trip, Oleksiy Kuleba inspected transport interchanges where repair work is underway. After the completion of the work, the capacity for cargo transport will increase by more than 20%, which will reduce queues, increase logistics efficiency, and ensure export stability.

