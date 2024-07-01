Ukrainian sailors win gold and silver at the Kieler Week 2024 sailing regatta

Ukrainian athletes Yelyzaveta Vasylenko and Yegor Samarin have won the Kieler Week 2024 sailing regatta in Germany. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine.

Our crew, Yelyzaveta Vasylenko and Yegor Samarin, took first place in the 470 doubles class. The Ukrainians, who took part in the medal race for the first time, beat rivals from Poland and Sweden - said the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The agency added that another Ukrainian crew, Svyatoslav Madonich and Dmytro Karabadzhak, won silver in the 420 class.

