Ukrainian yachtswoman Sofia Naumenko won gold at the European Championships in the RS Aero 6 class
Kyiv • UNN
Sophia Naumenko from Ukraine won a gold medal and became the European champion in the RS Aero 6 yacht class at the tournament held in France.
A Ukrainian yachtswoman won the European Championships. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
Sofia Naumenko from Ukraine became the European champion in the RS Aero 6 yachting class at a tournament held in France.
In this non-Olympic discipline, she impressed with her skills and identified herself among the strongest athletes on the continent, winning a gold medal.
