Ukrainian military shoots down another Russian Su-25 aircraft

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 84734 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108082 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150894 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154875 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251009 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174274 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165507 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148357 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226268 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 35285 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 33198 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 67324 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 35423 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 61489 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251009 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226268 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212325 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238053 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224819 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 84734 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 61489 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 67324 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113054 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113938 views
Ukrainian military shoots down another Russian Su-25 aircraft

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27452 views

The Ukrainian military shoots down another Russian SU-25 aircraft, continuing its successful air defense against Russian air raids.

The Ukrainian military shot down another Russian SU-25, UNN reports, citing a statement from the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Lieutenant General Mark Bezruchko.

Another dry spell! The air attack by Russian aircraft continues. Again, the work of the 110th Brigade's anti-aircraft gunners is excellent. Today they hit another SU-25. The occupiers still haven't realized that there is no point in flying in our sky. They will continue to fall. The "empire" must fall apart! 

- reads the post of the brigade.

Ukrainian air defense forces shoot down another russian Su-34 in the east02.03.24, 18:52 • 34306 views

Antonina Tumanova

War
sukhyi-su-34Su-34
sukhyi-su-25Su-25

