The Ukrainian military shot down another Russian SU-25, UNN reports, citing a statement from the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Lieutenant General Mark Bezruchko.

Another dry spell! The air attack by Russian aircraft continues. Again, the work of the 110th Brigade's anti-aircraft gunners is excellent. Today they hit another SU-25. The occupiers still haven't realized that there is no point in flying in our sky. They will continue to fall. The "empire" must fall apart!