Ukraine reduced semi-finished product exports by almost 38%

$41.260.00
48.130.00
ukenru
08:53 PM • 1808 views
European leaders to gather in France on September 4 for talks on Ukraine
Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM • 30596 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM • 75071 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
August 30, 01:06 PM • 89083 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
August 30, 11:04 AM • 104542 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
August 30, 10:36 AM • 117714 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
August 30, 09:58 AM • 255575 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM • 113970 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
August 30, 09:15 AM • 86005 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 99955 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
0m/s
56%
744mm
Popular news
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 23725 views
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 22723 views
Crimean reservoirs hold 86 million cubic meters of water: detailsAugust 31, 01:27 PM • 10420 views
Ukraine to be gripped by temperature contrast: what will the weather be like on September 1August 31, 02:45 PM • 9566 views
Blood Moon: when and how to observe the unique eclipseAugust 31, 04:12 PM • 8142 views
Hungary blocks Ukraine's accession to the EU: Szijjártó names reasons04:36 PM • 12681 views
Ukraine bans annual Hasidic pilgrimage to Uman: reason revealed05:04 PM • 11183 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winter06:14 PM • 9986 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPD07:40 PM • 5066 views
Publications
Trump in talks to deploy private army in Ukraine - TelegraphAugust 30, 10:03 AM • 104852 views
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviationAugust 29, 12:47 PM • 235022 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideoAugust 29, 12:35 PM • 235990 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhotoAugust 29, 12:28 PM • 327845 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 275755 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Parubiy
Friedrich Merz
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
Lviv
State Border of Ukraine
Germany
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 110777 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 243348 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 266442 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 263474 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 243227 views
Actual
Fake news
Financial Times
MIM-104 Patriot
S-400 missile system
Bild

Ukraine reduced semi-finished product exports by almost 38%

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

In January-July 2025, Ukraine reduced exports of steel semi-finished products by 36.3%, but increased pig iron exports by 55% compared to 2024. Revenue from semi-finished product exports fell, while that from pig iron increased.

Ukraine reduced semi-finished product exports by almost 38%

According to the results of January-July, Ukrainian metallurgists reduced the export of steel semi-finished products by 36.3%, but increased the export of cast iron by 55% compared to the same period in 2024. This was reported by GMK Center, according to UNN.

Details

According to the results of January-July 2025, metallurgical enterprises of Ukraine reduced the export of steel semi-finished products by 36.3% compared to the same period in 2024 – to 705.62 thousand tons.

The key export destinations for semi-finished products during the period are Bulgaria – 278.4 thousand tons (-26.2% y/y), Turkey – 120.07 thousand tons (+14.4% y/y), Poland – 98.48 thousand tons, and Egypt – 51.02 thousand tons (-65.7% y/y).

- the report says.

During July, Ukrainian metallurgical companies exported 140.94 thousand tons of semi-finished products, which is 140.5% more than the previous month, but 41% less than in July 2024. The indicator reached its maximum since April.

Export revenue for 7 months decreased by 37.6% y/y – to $342.98 million, and in July – fell by 41% y/y and increased by 118.3% m/m, to $64.49 million.

GMK Center notes that according to the results of 2024, Ukraine increased the export of steel semi-finished products by 56.7% compared to 2023 – from 1.2 million tons to 1.89 million tons. The revenue of Ukrainian metallurgists from exports for the year increased by 52.4% – to $927.55 million.

At the same time, according to the results of January-July 2025, Ukrainian metallurgists increased the export of cast iron by 55% compared to the same period in 2024 – to 1.04 million tons.

During the period, 831.69 thousand tons of cast iron were sent to the USA, which is 84.1% more y/y, to Italy – 106.54 thousand tons (+84.8% y/y), to Poland – 25.35 thousand tons (-25.7% y/y).

Ministry of Economy announced an export record in metallurgy: what is it about06.08.24, 10:54 • 13887 views

According to the results of July, product shipments increased by 6% m/m and by 119% y/y – to 155.58 thousand tons. 149.51 thousand tons of cast iron were sent to the American market (+48.6% m/m), to Poland – 3.37 thousand tons (-32.4% m/m; -19.6% y/y). Shipments to Italy were not carried out.

Revenue from cast iron exports in July amounted to $61.91 million, which is 5.2% more than in June, and 121.8% y/y. For 7 months, the indicator increased by 62% y/y, to $411.32 million.

Ukraine increased exports of metallurgy in May, but reduced sales of agricultural products07.06.24, 17:06 • 42617 views

In 2024, Ukraine increased the export of merchant pig iron by 3.4% compared to 2023 – from 1.25 million tons to 1.29 million tons. At the same time, in 2022, exports amounted to 1.32 million tons, and in 2021 – 3.23 million tons. The revenue of Ukrainian metallurgists from exports for the year increased by 6.1% – to $500.34 million.

During the year, there was a diversification of export destinations. In particular, the USA became the main consumer of Ukrainian cast iron, mainly due to the restoration of maritime logistics for Ukrainian mining and metallurgical complex cargo. At the same time, exports to the EU decreased due to market stagnation.

Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPD31.08.25, 21:40 • 5074 views

Vita Zelenetska

Economy
Bulgaria
Italy
Turkey
United States
Egypt
Ukraine
Poland