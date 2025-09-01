Ukraine reduced semi-finished product exports by almost 38%

According to the results of January-July, Ukrainian metallurgists reduced the export of steel semi-finished products by 36.3%, but increased the export of cast iron by 55% compared to the same period in 2024. This was reported by GMK Center, according to UNN.

Details

According to the results of January-July 2025, metallurgical enterprises of Ukraine reduced the export of steel semi-finished products by 36.3% compared to the same period in 2024 – to 705.62 thousand tons.

The key export destinations for semi-finished products during the period are Bulgaria – 278.4 thousand tons (-26.2% y/y), Turkey – 120.07 thousand tons (+14.4% y/y), Poland – 98.48 thousand tons, and Egypt – 51.02 thousand tons (-65.7% y/y). - the report says.

During July, Ukrainian metallurgical companies exported 140.94 thousand tons of semi-finished products, which is 140.5% more than the previous month, but 41% less than in July 2024. The indicator reached its maximum since April.

Export revenue for 7 months decreased by 37.6% y/y – to $342.98 million, and in July – fell by 41% y/y and increased by 118.3% m/m, to $64.49 million.

GMK Center notes that according to the results of 2024, Ukraine increased the export of steel semi-finished products by 56.7% compared to 2023 – from 1.2 million tons to 1.89 million tons. The revenue of Ukrainian metallurgists from exports for the year increased by 52.4% – to $927.55 million.

At the same time, according to the results of January-July 2025, Ukrainian metallurgists increased the export of cast iron by 55% compared to the same period in 2024 – to 1.04 million tons.

During the period, 831.69 thousand tons of cast iron were sent to the USA, which is 84.1% more y/y, to Italy – 106.54 thousand tons (+84.8% y/y), to Poland – 25.35 thousand tons (-25.7% y/y).

According to the results of July, product shipments increased by 6% m/m and by 119% y/y – to 155.58 thousand tons. 149.51 thousand tons of cast iron were sent to the American market (+48.6% m/m), to Poland – 3.37 thousand tons (-32.4% m/m; -19.6% y/y). Shipments to Italy were not carried out.

Revenue from cast iron exports in July amounted to $61.91 million, which is 5.2% more than in June, and 121.8% y/y. For 7 months, the indicator increased by 62% y/y, to $411.32 million.

In 2024, Ukraine increased the export of merchant pig iron by 3.4% compared to 2023 – from 1.25 million tons to 1.29 million tons. At the same time, in 2022, exports amounted to 1.32 million tons, and in 2021 – 3.23 million tons. The revenue of Ukrainian metallurgists from exports for the year increased by 6.1% – to $500.34 million.

During the year, there was a diversification of export destinations. In particular, the USA became the main consumer of Ukrainian cast iron, mainly due to the restoration of maritime logistics for Ukrainian mining and metallurgical complex cargo. At the same time, exports to the EU decreased due to market stagnation.

