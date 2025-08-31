$41.260.00
48.130.00
ukenru
Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM • 27899 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM • 69347 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
August 30, 01:06 PM • 85535 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
August 30, 11:04 AM • 101312 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
August 30, 10:36 AM • 115347 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
August 30, 09:58 AM • 254862 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM • 113235 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
August 30, 09:15 AM • 85828 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 99786 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 325968 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Popular news
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 21577 views
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 20448 views
On the territory of the airfield in occupied Simferopol, the invaders lost two helicoptersVideoAugust 31, 10:07 AM • 15926 views
Crimean reservoirs hold 86 million cubic meters of water: detailsAugust 31, 01:27 PM • 6318 views
Ukraine to be gripped by temperature contrast: what will the weather be like on September 102:45 PM • 5208 views
Hungary blocks Ukraine's accession to the EU: Szijjártó names reasons04:36 PM • 10468 views
Ukraine bans annual Hasidic pilgrimage to Uman: reason revealed05:04 PM • 7574 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winter06:14 PM • 5274 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPD07:40 PM • 202 views
Publications
Trump in talks to deploy private army in Ukraine - TelegraphAugust 30, 10:03 AM • 102658 views
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviationAugust 29, 12:47 PM • 232846 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideoAugust 29, 12:35 PM • 233980 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhotoAugust 29, 12:28 PM • 325970 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 274067 views
UNN Lite
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 109804 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 242435 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 265583 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 262676 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 242494 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 236 views

In July 2025, the production of metallurgical products in Russia decreased by 10.2% year-on-year. This is the worst indicator in at least the last 3.5 years, with billions in losses recorded by key enterprises.

In July 2025, metallurgical production in Russia decreased by 10.2% year-on-year. This is the worst indicator in at least the last 3.5 years, according to Rosstat. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation.

Details

The collapse was recorded at key enterprises: Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works reduced steel production by 18%, "Mechel" — sales by 11%, and Pipe Metallurgical Company lost up to 22% of sales. The plants report billions in losses.

Experts name international sanctions, loss of external markets, reduction of domestic demand in construction and mechanical engineering, as well as the strict monetary policy of the Russian Central Bank as the main reasons for the decline.

According to the Center for Countering Disinformation, the curtailment of metallurgical production carries risks of mass layoffs and further economic decline in Russian regions.

War and sanctions are gradually destroying Russia's industrial framework. The curtailment of metallurgical production is not only a problem for the oligarchs who own the plants. It carries risks of mass layoffs, plant closures, and further economic decline in regions critically dependent on metallurgy.

- emphasized the CCD.

Recall

Recently, the CCD noted that the real state of Russia's space industry, which has become a secondary direction for the Kremlin in wartime, is far from what Russian propaganda portrays it to be. This industry is gradually collapsing.

The terrorist country has lost access to critical Western technologies due to sanctions and can no longer compete with the US and China. Also, space launches for foreign customers have almost stopped in Russia.

Water crisis in occupied Donetsk region intensifies: six cities left without water29.08.25, 06:05 • 30835 views

Veronika Marchenko

