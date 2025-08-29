The water crisis in occupied Donetsk region is worsening: six more large cities have been switched to a limited supply regime. The occupiers explain this by an accident on the main water pipeline. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD), according to UNN.

Details

The CCD reported that six large settlements have been switched to a reduced water supply schedule.

In Yenakiieve, Debaltseve, Bunge (Yunokomunarivsk), water is not supplied at all, and in Khrestivka (Kirovsk), Zhdanivka, and Shakhtarske, only half of the already modest volumes of water are supplied. - the report says.

According to the CCD, the occupiers cite an accident on the main water pipeline as the reason for this step.

This demonstrates that despite all the ostentatious "activity" of the occupation administration, the situation is deteriorating. All their loud statements about "fighting for water" turned out to be propaganda. - noted the Center for Countering Disinformation.

"The key "solution" to the water issue, the gauleiters constantly called the capture of Sloviansk. For years, they ignored the issue of restoring infrastructure, repairing and building new water pipelines, while the Russian army mercilessly destroyed the water supply system of Donbas with bombardments," the CCD added.

Recall

In the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region, Russians are cutting off water supply to homes they have called "ownerless". These are the homes of those who refused to receive Russian documents.

Russian dictator ordered to reduce water prices and make sewerage free in the occupied Donetsk and Luhansk regions. This is an attempt to hide the humanitarian crisis caused by the destruction of infrastructure and lack of repairs.

