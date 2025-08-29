$41.320.08
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 22962 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM • 40172 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 110062 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
August 28, 01:24 PM • 60276 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Exclusive
August 28, 11:21 AM • 72759 views
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
Exclusive
August 28, 07:27 AM • 109676 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
August 28, 06:36 AM • 123086 views
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
August 28, 04:08 AM • 104995 views
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM • 117397 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 84567 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Water crisis in occupied Donetsk region intensifies: six cities left without water

Kyiv • UNN

 • 384 views

In the occupied Donetsk region, six large cities have been switched to a limited water supply regime. The occupiers explain this by an accident on the main water pipeline, which exacerbates the water crisis in the region.

Water crisis in occupied Donetsk region intensifies: six cities left without water

The water crisis in occupied Donetsk region is worsening: six more large cities have been switched to a limited supply regime. The occupiers explain this by an accident on the main water pipeline. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD), according to UNN.

Details

The CCD reported that six large settlements have been switched to a reduced water supply schedule. 

In Yenakiieve, Debaltseve, Bunge (Yunokomunarivsk), water is not supplied at all, and in Khrestivka (Kirovsk), Zhdanivka, and Shakhtarske, only half of the already modest volumes of water are supplied.

- the report says.

According to the CCD, the occupiers cite an accident on the main water pipeline as the reason for this step.

This demonstrates that despite all the ostentatious "activity" of the occupation administration, the situation is deteriorating. All their loud statements about "fighting for water" turned out to be propaganda.

- noted the Center for Countering Disinformation.

"The key "solution" to the water issue, the gauleiters constantly called the capture of Sloviansk. For years, they ignored the issue of restoring infrastructure, repairing and building new water pipelines, while the Russian army mercilessly destroyed the water supply system of Donbas with bombardments," the CCD added.

Recall

In the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region, Russians are cutting off water supply to homes they have called "ownerless". These are the homes of those who refused to receive Russian documents.

Russian dictator ordered to reduce water prices and make sewerage free in the occupied Donetsk and Luhansk regions. This is an attempt to hide the humanitarian crisis caused by the destruction of infrastructure and lack of repairs.

Water deficit grows in occupied Crimea: water supply situation is critical - CPD20.08.25, 03:52 • 3767 views

Vita Zelenetska

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Sloviansk
Luhansk Oblast
Debaltseve