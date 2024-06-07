Ukraine increased exports of metallurgy in May, but reduced sales of agricultural products

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 52156 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 102134 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 145310 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 149797 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 245823 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173160 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164606 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148197 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223319 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113012 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111802 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 44818 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 57044 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 95099 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 35379 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 245823 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223319 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 209630 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 235522 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222474 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 52156 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 29458 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 35379 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111802 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112913 views
Actual
Ukraine increased exports of metallurgy in May, but reduced sales of agricultural products

Ukraine increased exports of metallurgy in May, but reduced sales of agricultural products

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 42582 views

In May 2024, Ukrainian exports reached 12.2 million tons worth 3 3.34 billion, ranking second for the entire period of the full-scale invasion, due to increased exports of metallurgical products and changes in cargo flows and export directions.

In May 2024, the physical volume of goods exported amounted to 12.2 million tons, and the value was 3 billion 340 million US dollars. In terms of physical indicators, exports of goods in May 2024 ranked second for the entire period of a large-scale invasion. This was reported in the Ministry of Economy, writes UNN.

Deputy Minister of economy Taras Kachka explains that in May, the export of grain products of last year's harvest traditionally decreases.

In particular, in May, 452 thousand tons less corn (3.6 million tons) and 285 thousand tons less wheat (1.6 million tons) were exported compared to April. At the same time, the physical volume of exports of metallurgical products increased significantly in May. In particular, exports of seamless pipes increased by 50.2%, semi – finished products – by 40%, and Flat Rolled Products-by 17% compared to April 2024.

Why is it so important that on May 31, President Biden adopted a proclamation that extended the exemption of Ukrainian steel from duties on the basis of Article 232. the exemption also applies to steel made in the EU from Ukrainian raw materials. By the way, the EU's autonomous measures also provide for the exemption of Ukrainian steel from protective duties in the EU. This gives us great opportunities to integrate Ukrainian MMC with the EU and US industries. This component of our trade policy is extremely important

- noted Taras Kachka.

He said that last month the physical volume of exports of goods decreased by 6.9% compared to April, May was the second month in these indicators for the entire time of a full-scale invasion.

Last month, there were also changes in export cargo flows by mode of transport. Ukraine began to export more of its goods by road and rail.

The physical volume of exports by road increased by 10.7% compared to April 2024 and amounted to 893.3 thousand tons, and by rail — by 3.8%, reaching 2 million 751 thousand tons. But the volume of goods exported by sea decreased by 1 million tons to 8.5 million tons.

The geography of goods exported has also changed. Last month, exports to the EU grew by 1.8% (the volume in May amounted to доларів 1.867 billion). In particular, exports to Poland increased by 12% compared to April and amounted to 3 365.8 million.

A significant increase of 85% was recorded in exports to India, where Ukraine mainly supplied sunflower oil. At the same time, exports to China decreased by 30% due to a seasonal reduction in exports of corn, which is the main export product of Ukraine to this country.

recall

Ukraine exported 50 million tons of cargo via the Ukrainian sea corridor in 9 months.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Economy
indiaIndia
european-unionEuropean Union
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising