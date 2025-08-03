Ukrainian Kazbekova became junior world champion in climbing

$41.710.00
47.750.00
ukenru
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 31591 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
August 2, 04:52 PM • 44639 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideo
August 2, 11:37 AM • 44839 views
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
August 1, 05:22 PM • 106798 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 258137 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 231044 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM • 120744 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 108920 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 205657 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM • 76492 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
2.6m/s
50%
752mm
Popular news
Russia attacks Kyiv with missiles – KMVAAugust 2, 10:17 PM • 5000 views
UN found that almost no one reads their reportsAugust 2, 11:16 PM • 7336 views
Enemy attacks on Sumy region: 23 people died in July, over 140 injured03:01 AM • 4494 views
RF is not interested in compromise without Ukraine's capitulation - ISW04:28 AM • 10623 views
Ukraine to be covered by rains on August 3: where to expect thunderstorms and heatPhoto04:36 AM • 6294 views
Publications
How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelonPhoto07:54 AM • 718 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 31591 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 258137 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviationAugust 1, 02:05 PM • 136698 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 231044 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Binyamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
Kherson
Mykolaiv
United States
Kherson Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 44647 views
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in DubaiAugust 1, 09:08 PM • 55825 views
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond filmAugust 1, 01:00 PM • 94908 views
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 111327 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 186430 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Diia (service)
Google Play
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander

Ukrainian Kazbekova became junior world champion in climbing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 190 views

16-year-old Rafael Kazbekova won gold at the Junior World Climbing Championship in Helsinki. She became the first Ukrainian in 15 years to win "gold" in the U17 category.

Ukrainian Kazbekova became junior world champion in climbing

Rafaela Kazbekova won gold at the Junior World Climbing Championship. The 16-year-old Ukrainian competed in the "difficulty" discipline at the world championship, which is taking place in Helsinki (Finland). This was reported by the NOC of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The Junior World Climbing Championship is currently underway in Helsinki, Finland, with over 600 athletes from around the world participating. The competition takes place in three main disciplines: bouldering, lead, and speed, as well as in two age categories — U17 and U19. This is the first championship where participants are divided into two age groups instead of three.

16-year-old Rafaela Kazbekova won the semi-final in the "difficulty" discipline, becoming the only participant to reach the top of the route, which allowed her to start last in the final. In the fight for awards, the Ukrainian surpassed her competitors by additional criteria and won in the "difficulty" discipline in the U17 age category.

- the message says.

Rafaela Kazbekova became the first Ukrainian in the last 15 years to win "gold" in the U17 category: her sister Yevheniya last achieved this in 2010.

It should be recalled that at the end of May, Rafaela won "silver" at the European Climbing Championship in the "bouldering" discipline among athletes under 17.

It is also worth adding that Rafaela's coaches are her parents — Serik Kazbekov and Natalia Perlova. From 1999 to 2005, her father won stages of the World Cup in the "bouldering" discipline, and her mother won the World Cup in the same discipline in 2002.

Ukrainian gymnast Onofriichuk won four medals at the World Challenge Cup29.07.25, 11:49 • 2893 views

Olga Rozgon

Sports
Helsinki
Finland