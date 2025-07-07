$41.730.01
Ukrainian intelligence published data on 110 cultural values appropriated by Russians in Crimea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 451 views

The Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) has released data on 110 cultural values appropriated by Russia during archaeological excavations in Crimea in 2014–2025. Among them are exhibits from Chersonesus Taurica and other sites, which were transported to a museum in Yekaterinburg.

Ukrainian intelligence published data on 110 cultural values appropriated by Russians in Crimea

The Main Directorate of Intelligence, in the "Stolen Heritage" section of the War&Sanctions portal, publishes information about 110 cultural values that Russians appropriated during archaeological excavations in 2014–2025 in temporarily occupied Crimea. This was reported by the press service of the GUR, writes UNN.

These values were discovered by the occupiers during illegal archaeological excavations at such archaeological sites as: "Artezian Settlement", "Genoese Fortress Chembalo", Southern Suburb of Chersonesus Taurica,

- the report says.

In addition, information has been released about values from the territory of the Kadykivske settlement (Roman camp), where the occupation authorities of Sevastopol plan to build a shopping center, as well as about exhibits exported by the aggressor from the National Reserve "Chersonesus Taurica" under the guise of a temporary exhibition at the Yekaterinburg History Museum.

It is noted that the section was supplemented with information about the sites of illegal archaeological excavations, facts of cultural property theft, and illegal actions of the Russian occupation authorities in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Recall

Builders mistakenly dismantled a historical fresco in the Khan's Palace in Bakhchysarai, mistaking it for old plaster. The occupation media cynically suggested painting a new fresco instead of the destroyed authentic one.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Society
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Crimea
Sevastopol
