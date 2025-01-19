Ukrainian hockey players reach the semifinals of the 2025 Winter Universiade in Turin

Ukraine's student hockey team won a tense quarterfinal match against the Czech Republic. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The Ukrainians opened the scoring at the end of the first period with a well-aimed shot against the Czechs, and then managed to turn the game around twice, including goals in the second and third periods.

The denouement came in the 62nd minute, when the puck was scored in overtime, bringing the Blue and Yellows a ticket to the semifinals.

Now, on January 21, the Ukrainians will meet the winner of the match between Slovakia and Kazakhstan. One more step and our team will have a chance to compete for the main trophy of the tournament.

