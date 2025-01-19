Ukrainian hockey players reach the semifinals of the 2025 Winter Universiade in Turin

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 120219 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 112001 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 120002 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 121685 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 150341 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107027 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 149024 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104064 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113669 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117071 views

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 105124 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 132675 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 102760 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 108971 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 106545 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 120231 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 150353 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 149031 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 178739 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 168230 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 106545 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 108971 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 132675 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 128127 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 145859 views
Ukrainian hockey players reach the semifinals of the 2025 Winter Universiade in Turin

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29940 views

Ukraine's student hockey team defeated the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals. The decisive goal was scored in the 62nd minute of overtime, which brought the Ukrainians to the semifinals of the tournament.

Ukraine's student hockey team won a tense quarterfinal match against the Czech Republic. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The Ukrainians opened the scoring at the end of the first period with a well-aimed shot against the Czechs, and then managed to turn the game around twice, including goals in the second and third periods. 

The denouement came in the 62nd minute, when the puck was scored in overtime, bringing the Blue and Yellows a ticket to the semifinals. 

Now, on January 21, the Ukrainians will meet the winner of the match between Slovakia and Kazakhstan. One more step and our team will have a chance to compete for the main trophy of the tournament. 

Ukraine's youth hockey team starts with a crushing victory over Estonia12.01.25, 00:40 • 31175 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

Sports
ministerstvo-molodi-ta-sportu-ukrainaMinistry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine
czech-republicCzech Republic
slovakiaSlovakia
ukraineUkraine
kazakhstanKazakhstan

