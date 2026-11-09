Ukrainian forces are strengthening Ukraine’s position in negotiations, Zelenskyy explained how

Thanks to successful defensive operations and record losses suffered by the Russian army, the Ukrainian military is strengthening Ukraine’s position in future negotiations. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this after a report by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi at a meeting of the Staff, UNN reports.

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According to the head of state, every successfully completed combat mission strengthens Ukraine not only on the battlefield but also in diplomatic negotiations.

These days, our defenders—both men and women—are also achieving record results in destroying the Russian occupiers: Russia is suffering record losses at the front—daily and weekly —Zelenskyy emphasized.

Zelenskyy called on the United States to increase pressure on Russia

The President also noted the effectiveness of Ukraine’s long-range strikes against Russian targets and emphasized that it is Moscow that must end the war.

Russia can do this—it can end its war. It is important that America convince Russia of precisely this —he stated.

Zelenskyy separately addressed members of parliament, calling on them to support draft laws concerning European integration, state funding, and the fight against corruption.

In particular, the President mentioned his own draft law, intended to ensure Ukraine’s further progress toward joining the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Ukrainian forces eliminated 59 occupiers in the Pokrovsk sector; there are wounded - General Staff