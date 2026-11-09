Ukrainian forces eliminated 59 occupiers in the Pokrovsk sector; there are wounded - General Staff

Overall, since the beginning of this day, 148 combat engagements have taken place at the front. In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated 59 occupiers, with dozens more wounded, UNN reports, citing the General Staff's summary.

The enemy launched 48 air strikes and dropped 163 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it deployed 4,608 kamikaze drones to inflict damage and carried out 1,967 shelling attacks on populated areas and the positions of our troops - the summary says.

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have launched two air strikes, used three guided aerial bombs, and carried out 46 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas, including one attack using multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our units six times in the direction of the settlements of Okhrimivka, Khrypuni and Mala Vovcha, and in the areas of Starytsia and Chuhunivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, the occupiers did not conduct any assault operations.

Six attempts by the invaders to advance were repelled in the Lyman direction, toward Lyman and in the area of the settlement of Zarichne.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces stopped two attempts by the invaders to advance toward Pyskunivka and in the area of the settlement of Yampil.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy conducted two assault operations, attacking toward Vasiutynske and in the area of Tykhonivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled nine enemy assaults in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Dovha Balka and Rusyn Yar, and toward Mykolaipillia. One combat engagement is ongoing.

The enemy carried out twelve attacks in the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers attempted to advance near the settlements of Vilne, Svitle and Molodetske, and toward the settlements of Myrne, Serhiivka and Novopavlivka.

According to preliminary estimates, 59 occupiers were eliminated here today and 30 wounded; nine vehicles, 18 special-purpose assets, eight UAV command posts, 33 shelters and an enemy ammunition depot were destroyed. Nine vehicles, four artillery systems, four special-purpose assets, five UAV command posts and 151 enemy shelters were damaged. A total of 286 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy did not conduct any assault operations.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks toward the settlement of Nove Zaporizhzhia.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers conducted one assault operation, attacking in the area of Stepove.

In the Dnipro River direction, the occupiers did not conduct any assault operations.

There have been no significant changes in the situation in the other directions, the General Staff summarized.

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