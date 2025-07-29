Ukrainian foil fencers defeated "neutral" Russians at the World Fencing Championships

The Ukrainian women's foil fencing team, consisting of Alina Polozuk, Kristina Petrova, Olga Sopit, and Daria Myroniuk, defeated the "neutral team" of Russians with a score of 45:36 at the World Championship currently taking place in Tbilisi (Georgia). This was reported by UNN with reference to the Fencing Federation of Ukraine (FFU).

It is noted that, trailing by ten touches (7:17) during the match, our girls were able not only to narrow the gap to a minimum (18:19), but also took the lead and extended their advantage (30:26), which reached six touches (40:34) before the last bout.

The bewildered and crushed "neutrals" could do nothing about it - reported the FFU.

Thus, the Ukrainian women's foil fencing team found itself among the top eight at the World Championship for the first time since 2013.

