Ukrainian foil fencers defeated "neutral" Russians at the World Fencing Championships

Kyiv • UNN

 • 280 views

The Ukrainian women's foil fencing team defeated the "neutral team" of Russians with a score of 45:36 at the World Championships in Tbilisi. Ukrainians entered the top eight at the world championship for the first time since 2013.

The Ukrainian women's foil fencing team, consisting of Alina Polozuk, Kristina Petrova, Olga Sopit, and Daria Myroniuk, defeated the "neutral team" of Russians with a score of 45:36 at the World Championship currently taking place in Tbilisi (Georgia). This was reported by UNN with reference to the Fencing Federation of Ukraine (FFU).

Details

It is noted that, trailing by ten touches (7:17) during the match, our girls were able not only to narrow the gap to a minimum (18:19), but also took the lead and extended their advantage (30:26), which reached six touches (40:34) before the last bout.

The bewildered and crushed "neutrals" could do nothing about it

- reported the FFU.

Thus, the Ukrainian women's foil fencing team found itself among the top eight at the World Championship for the first time since 2013.

Recall

Ukrainian sabre fencer Yulia Bakastova defeated the "neutral" Russian, two-time Olympic champion Sofia Velikaya, in a bout for a place in the 1/32 finals of the World Fencing Championship in Tbilisi.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Sports
Tbilisi
Georgia
