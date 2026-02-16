Ukrainian detained in Croatia with half a million euros hidden in car

At the Karasovići border crossing in Croatia, border guards discovered a large sum of undeclared cash in the vehicle of a 24-year-old Ukrainian citizen. The man attempted to cross the border into Montenegro in a car with Czech registration. Following a thorough inspection, 500,000 euros were seized, which had been carefully hidden in the side panels of the rear of the car. This was reported by Croatian border guards, writes UNN.

Details

According to Dubrovnik police, the incident occurred on Friday, but details of the investigation were only released on February 16. Customs officers used special technical means to help find 13 packages of money wrapped in adhesive tape. The investigation established that the funds were transported from Western Europe and were intended for transfer to one of the Balkan Peninsula countries.

Special operation of the analytical group and arrest of the suspect

Police emphasized that the detection of contraband was the result of the work of a special analytical group that monitors suspicious movements of individuals across the state border.

Ukrainian woman in Poland was rushing to a manicure, accelerated to 200 km/h and came to the attention of the police

Currently, the Ukrainian has been arrested and officially charged with money laundering, and the seized funds and car have been handed over for safekeeping pending the completion of legal proceedings. Previously, the same group of specialists successfully intercepted a large shipment of cocaine, which indicates a systemic fight against cross-border crime in the region.

Ukrainian charged in Germany over parcel sabotage