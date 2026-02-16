Ukrainian detained in Croatia with half a million euros hidden in car

$43.100.11
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
04:45 PM • 14138 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
February 16, 02:18 PM • 15081 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 cases
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 26519 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration Station
Exclusive
February 16, 12:57 PM • 24277 views
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 45400 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
February 16, 09:37 AM • 25614 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
February 16, 06:15 AM • 29274 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicion
February 16, 12:16 AM • 35326 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
February 15, 09:07 PM • 38019 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Exclusives
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musician
Ukraine to be hit by cold snap after a brief respite from snowfalls: where the frosts will be strongest
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedings
Russian delegation leaves for Geneva tonight: what instructions it has
Richard Gere tenderly congratulated his wife and appeared with his children in rare footage
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professions
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedings
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration Station
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 26514 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 45398 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complications
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 80874 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Elon Musk
Rustem Umerov
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Switzerland
Germany
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to him
Richard Gere tenderly congratulated his wife and appeared with his children in rare footage
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musician
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brand
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' Screenwriter
Technology
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
The Guardian
Film

Ukrainian detained in Croatia with half a million euros hidden in car

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

At the Karasovići border crossing in Croatia, border guards discovered 500,000 euros in cash with a 24-year-old Ukrainian citizen. The money was hidden in the side panels of a car with Czech registration, which was heading to Montenegro.

Ukrainian detained in Croatia with half a million euros hidden in car

At the Karasovići border crossing in Croatia, border guards discovered a large sum of undeclared cash in the vehicle of a 24-year-old Ukrainian citizen. The man attempted to cross the border into Montenegro in a car with Czech registration. Following a thorough inspection, 500,000 euros were seized, which had been carefully hidden in the side panels of the rear of the car. This was reported by Croatian border guards, writes UNN.

Details

According to Dubrovnik police, the incident occurred on Friday, but details of the investigation were only released on February 16. Customs officers used special technical means to help find 13 packages of money wrapped in adhesive tape. The investigation established that the funds were transported from Western Europe and were intended for transfer to one of the Balkan Peninsula countries.

Special operation of the analytical group and arrest of the suspect

Police emphasized that the detection of contraband was the result of the work of a special analytical group that monitors suspicious movements of individuals across the state border.

Ukrainian woman in Poland was rushing to a manicure, accelerated to 200 km/h and came to the attention of the police15.02.26, 14:36 • 5704 views

Currently, the Ukrainian has been arrested and officially charged with money laundering, and the seized funds and car have been handed over for safekeeping pending the completion of legal proceedings. Previously, the same group of specialists successfully intercepted a large shipment of cocaine, which indicates a systemic fight against cross-border crime in the region.

Ukrainian charged in Germany over parcel sabotage09.02.26, 19:36 • 5573 views

Stepan Haftko

Montenegro
Croatia