Plane with Ukrainian delegation arrives in UK: Zelensky expected in London
Kyiv • UNN
A Ukrainian delegation has arrived at Stansted airport in the UK. President Zelenskyy is expected to be on board to hold talks with the prime minister and take part in the summit.
A plane carrying a Ukrainian delegation has just landed at London's Stansted Airport in the UK, the BBC reports, writes UNN.
Details
"It is believed to have Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on it ahead of his talks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer tomorrow and a summit of European leaders in London," the report said.
The motorcade arrived at the runway shortly after the plane landed.
Recall
On February 28, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the White House to meet with US President Donald Trump to discuss a rare earths deal, but the agreement was reportedly not signed after an exchange in the Oval Office.
According to media reports, citing data from FlightAware, the flight of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has departed the United States for London, where he is expected to attend a meeting of European leaders scheduled for Sunday.